Elon Musk Thinks Aliens ‘Obviously’ Built the Pyramids and Got Schooled by Egyptians on Twitter

Image Credits: AP/Twitter/Elon Musk.

Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass also responded in a short video on social media in Arabic, and called Musk's theory a 'complete hallucination'.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 3, 2020, 8:17 AM IST
The Earth is 4.543 billion years, but there's still so many unexplained phenomena we can't explain: How did the Covid-19 virus jump the chain to humans? What really happened to the lost cities of Mohenjodaro and Harappa? Does Atlantis really exist? And why does Elon Musk keep tweeting bizarre things?

In his latest, what can only be called an exposé, tweet Elon Musk alleged that the Great Pyramids of Egypt, were 'obviously' built by aliens.

He then substantiated his claim, by quoting Wikipedia.

And also this.

Egypt's Minister of International Co-operation Rania Al-Mashat responded on Twitter, saying she followed and admired Musk's work, but wanted him to actually read writings about how the pyramids were actually built.

Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass also responded in a short video on social media in Arabic, and called Musk's theory a "complete hallucination".

Hawass also advised Musk to read more about the Pharaohs and the Pyramids so realize that the pyramids have nothing to do with space and that it was built by Egyptians more than 4000 years ago, according to Egypt Today.

Elon Musk later, however, tweeted a link to a BBC article explaining how it provides a 'sensible summary' for how the pyramids were built. (The article does not have any mention of aliens.)

He also agreed with a Twitter user who said building something like the ancient pyramids, is art.

While there is actual evidence on how humans built the Egyptian pyramids, the mystery of why Elon Musk continues to tweet bizarre theories and conspiracies, still remains unsolved at the moment.

