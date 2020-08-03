Elon Musk Thinks Aliens ‘Obviously’ Built the Pyramids and Got Schooled by Egyptians on Twitter

The Earth is 4.543 billion years, but there's still so many unexplained phenomena we can't explain: How did the Covid-19 virus jump the chain to humans? What really happened to the lost cities of Mohenjodaro and Harappa? Does Atlantis really exist? And why does Elon Musk keep tweeting bizarre things?

In his latest, what can only be called an exposé, tweet Elon Musk alleged that the Great Pyramids of Egypt, were 'obviously' built by aliens.

Aliens built the pyramids obv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2020

He then substantiated his claim, by quoting Wikipedia.

The Great Pyramid was the tallest structure made by humans for 3800 years. Three thousand, eight hundred years. https://t.co/6DU46eMbni — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2020

And also this.

Ramses II was 😎 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2020

Egypt's Minister of International Co-operation Rania Al-Mashat responded on Twitter, saying she followed and admired Musk's work, but wanted him to actually read writings about how the pyramids were actually built.

I follow your work with a lot of admiration. I invite you & Space X to explore the writings about how the pyramids were built and also to check out the tombs of the pyramid builders. Mr. Musk, we are waiting for you 🚀. @elonmusk https://t.co/Xlr7EoPXX4 — Rania A. Al Mashat (@RaniaAlMashat) August 1, 2020

Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass also responded in a short video on social media in Arabic, and called Musk's theory a "complete hallucination".

Hawass also advised Musk to read more about the Pharaohs and the Pyramids so realize that the pyramids have nothing to do with space and that it was built by Egyptians more than 4000 years ago, according to Egypt Today.

Elon Musk later, however, tweeted a link to a BBC article explaining how it provides a 'sensible summary' for how the pyramids were built. (The article does not have any mention of aliens.)

This BBC article provides a sensible summary for how it was done https://t.co/le3r20BWID — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2020

He also agreed with a Twitter user who said building something like the ancient pyramids, is art.

Absolutely. Long-lasting art is incredibly difficult. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2020

While there is actual evidence on how humans built the Egyptian pyramids, the mystery of why Elon Musk continues to tweet bizarre theories and conspiracies, still remains unsolved at the moment.