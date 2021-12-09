Elon Musk Thinks 'Civilization Will Crumble' if People 'Don't Have More Children'

Elon Musk wants to put a Doge on the moon and set up a self-sustaining civilization on Mars. On Earth, the planet that Musk, world’s richest person currently lives in, he thinks ‘overpopulation’ may be the solution for the way forward. Speaking at the Wall Street Journal’s annual CEO Council the Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss said, “I think one of the biggest risks to civilization is the low birth rate and the rapidly declining birthrate." Musk, who has seven children, including a toddler, thinks there are “not enough people" on Earth, and that could threaten human civilization. Musk backed up his argument with “So many people, including smart people, think that there are too many people in the world and think that the population is growing out of control. It’s completely the opposite. Please look at the numbers — if people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble, mark my words," Business Insider quoted him saying.

The question of ‘not enough people’ came up when Musk was responding to a question about how the Tesla Bot could solve some labor issues. But this isn’t the first time Musk has made a controversial statement on Earth’s population. In July this year, Musk had mentioned, that population collapse is a bigger problem than people realize and that’s just for Earth. “Mars has a great need for people, seeing as population is currently zero. Humans are the custodians of other life on Earth. Let us bring life to Mars!" Musk had written on Twitter. Musk was responding to a tweet by ‘Tesla Owners of the East Bay.’ “Population collapse could be upon us, but we appreciate that you good sir are still making tangible efforts to stave it off," it had written.

Elon Musk has mentioned his plans of taking humans to Mars for a while - and he finally has a timeline for it. “Five and a half years," he mentioned in February. While that’s not a hard deadline, Musk listed a number of caveats — there’s a raft of technological advances that must be made in the intervening years. “The important thing is that we establish Mars as a self-sustaining civilization," he said.

SpaceX’s website ‘Mission to Mars’ explains why the obsession with the red planet in a quote by Musk. “You want to wake up in the morning and think the future is going to be great - and that’s what being a spacefaring civilization is all about. It’s about believing in the future and thinking that the future will be better than the past. And I can’t think of anything more exciting than going out there and being among the stars."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.