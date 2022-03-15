Elon Musk Thinks His Fight With Vladimir Putin Would be Over in '10 Seconds'

Elon Musk has not only challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a “single combat", he has now also gone on to agree with a Twitter user who said that the fight might be over within 10 seconds. The user came up with a chart measuring Musk and Putin’s heights against each other. Musk is nothing if not confident of his victory. The Twitter user wrote, “The fight would be over in 10 seconds. It would just depend on how much damage Elon would want to do how fast. Nothing else. Elon is also 19 years younger." Musk tweeted back: “Pretty much." World’s richest man never shies away from making the odd joke that earns him a few raised eyebrows, and even though people are wondering if this is something similar, Musk says it isn’t.

When a Twitter user asked, “Did you think this through? Or Am I missing something?" Musk answered: “I am absolutely serious."

Twitter witnessed one of its wildest moments yesterday with the American billionaire challenging Russian president Vladimir Putin to a fight, while keeping Ukraine as the stakes. ‘Elon’ soon started trending on Twitter with users trying to decipher if it was the billionaire’s idea of a joke. A few have even started to take sides, trying to predict who is going to win. When Musk was asked if he was serious, the billionaire repeated his former challenge by tagging the Russian President’s official Twitter account. “I hereby challenge Владимир Путин to single combat. Stakes are Україна," he had tweeted. ““Вы согласны на этот бой? @KremlinRussia_E."

Musk recently helped Ukraine access Internet amid Russian invasion. Musk earned a few more fans as he responded to the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and provided them Starlink stations. Starlink, which is an offering by Musk’s company SpaceX, gives satellite internet access. In a tweet, the Ukraine official had asked Musk to provide the besieged country with Starlink stations so that they remain connected to the world. In around 10 hours, Musk replied to the tweet saying that the service had been activated in Ukraine.

