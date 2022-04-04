Elon Musk Thinks Not Having Kids is Problem for Humanity, Twitter Says 'Future is Bleak'

Elon Musk has weighed in with a hot take on how the Covid-19 pandemic purportedly caused a “baby bust, not a boom". A Scientific American article argued that when the pandemic-induced lockdown forced people back into their homes in 2020, experts predicted that it might lead to a baby boom but the opposite ended up happening in high-income countries, where birth rates declined, as per a study. Sharing the article, Musk tweeted, “Humanity did not evolve to mourn the unborn. But we should… I’m talking about not having kids in the first place. That’s the problem." The Scientific American report is from August 2021, but as per a Moneycontrol report, it’s not the only one to have highlighted declining birth rates in the aftermath of the pandemic.

I’m talking about not having kids in the first place. That’s the problem.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2022

Twitter users weighed in with their opinions on why they do or don’t want to bring more children into the world.

Universal healthcare & free higher education would allow peace of mind when deciding whether or not to have babies. Smart women won't make babies to live lives of ignorance & poverty. The costs are staggering. Create a better world into which babies can be born =problem solved. pic.twitter.com/QIta9bnr74— Eco Travel Maps (@EcoTravelMaps) April 3, 2022

I don't now if is just me, but I don't want to bring kids to this world cause probably in a few years there's no water to feed them, and they are gonna come just to suffer the worst human behavior when water's wars begin.— Kenneth Espinoza (@Keenny1x) April 3, 2022

The single most important factor in a long term positive future for humanity is population reduction, which coupled with democracy, technology, education and healthcare could possibly lead to the bright future that @elonmusk desires. The alternative is bleak.— Sir Steve Morantz (@MorantzSteve) April 3, 2022

…you don't need to have kids to love something more than yourself. Many CF folk are carers, nurses, mentors, animal rescuers… in other words we are capable of selfless love and empathy. Stop perpetuating the notion that childless = selfish— OhEmGee ♈️ ️ (@childfreeGenXer) April 3, 2022

Elon Musk if you send me $300,000 I will have a child in your honor https://t.co/aTqjgz4kGX pic.twitter.com/AEJ7ZDEZ0A— sarah☮️ (@_plishy_) April 3, 2022

And what?U pay for their kid's colledge?I dout u even pay time for your 7 kids. https://t.co/zs2jnFvrkr— Chris calvrock (@CCalvrock) April 3, 2022

This is not the first time that Musk has put forth such an idea. Last year, he suggested that ‘overpopulation’ may be the solution for the way forward. Speaking at the Wall Street Journal’s annual CEO Council the Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss said, “I think one of the biggest risks to civilization is the low birth rate and the rapidly declining birthrate."

