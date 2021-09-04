Elon Musk Thinks 'Time', Not Dogecoin, Is the Ultimate Currency

Elon Musk, in all senses, is an influential man. Everything that this man does has multiple layers of intentions and truth behind it, be it something as simple as a tweet. Recently, another tweet graced the Twitter space by the SpaceX and Tesla owner. Elon wrote, “Time is the ultimate currency.” In the digital space, Elon is known as the foster father of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, which started as a joke but witnessed an 11,000% rise, thanks to Elon.

Time is the ultimate currency— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 3, 2021

With this tweet, netizens were forced to scratch their brains about what the tweet means and what Elon plans to do next. Since shared, the tweet is retweeted, with and without quotes, by more than 61,000 people and has gained almost 3.7 lakh likes.

Commenting on the statement catapulted by Elon in the social space, Kunal Shah, founder of CRED, said, “Entropy is the only truth.” Anchor/Producer at OANN Morning News, Stephanie Myers asked, “What crypto should I invest in?” “Time is what we want most, but what we use the worst!” said Amit Bhawani, the popular tech blogger.

Entropy is the only truth.— Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) September 3, 2021

@elonmusk What crypto should I invest in?— Stephanie Myers (@_StephanieMyers) September 3, 2021

Time is what we want most,but what we use worst!— Amit Bhawani (Watching #MoneyHeist) (@amitbhawani) September 3, 2021

One user hinted at Elon’s affection for Dogecoin and said, “Idk Elon, I have got to say Dogecoin is the ultimate currency.”

Idk Elon.. I mean I gotta say #Dogecoin is the ultimate currency 😂👍🏼— Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) September 3, 2021

Many users also commented that the tweet is derived from one of the dialogues of the 2011 sci-fi In Time, starring Amanda Seyfried and Justin Timberlake.

Elon’s Twitter handle and the tweets on it are an interesting phenomenon. His tweets have been very influential on the cryptocurrency rates in the past. For example, Bitcoin’s value once sky-rocketed when Elon stated that people can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin.

He recently volleyed a tart tweet at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos where he said that filing lawsuits against competitors is Bezos’ full-time job.

Filing legal actions against SpaceX is *actually* his full-time job pic.twitter.com/XifRICQ62k— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 1, 2021

The tweet was in the wake of Amazon requesting FCC to dismiss Starlink Generation 2 amendment.

