buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»Buzz»Elon Musk to Host SNL, Twitter Calls it ‘Worst Thing’ Since Donald Trump’s Appearance
3-MIN READ

Elon Musk to Host SNL, Twitter Calls it ‘Worst Thing’ Since Donald Trump’s Appearance

Elon Musk | Image credit: Reuters/Twitter

Elon Musk | Image credit: Reuters/Twitter

Eccentric SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will be joined Miley Cyrus as a musical guest on an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live on May 8.

Among a slew of titles and posts as Technoking of Tesla, CEO of SpaceX and The Boring Company, Elon Musk will take up another gig as a host for iconic TV show Saturday Night Live (SNL). The choice of Musk is an odd one as the show is not known for choosing hosts from the tech or business world. However, according to a tweet shared by the show’s official account,it stands true.

The tweet also revealed that Miley Cyrus will be joining the eccentric CEO as a musical guest on May 8. Musk’s planned appearance may be upon his recent run of success. The electric car Tesla’s stock shot up the roof and is worth nearly six times than it was before the pandemic started last year. According to the Forbes report, Musk has an estimated fortune of USD 177 billion, while his SpaceX was awarded a USD 2.9 Billion contract by premier American space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)to build a spacecraft to bring astronauts to the moon as early as 2024.

Meanwhile, the Technoking of Tesla, who has made a reputation on social media, especially on Twitter for his outlandish ideas and quirky comments himself informed his 52 million followers on the microblogging site that he’ll be hosting the iconic show.

RELATED STORIES

As usual, Musk’s tweet soon went viral as it garnered close to 3 lakh likes, over 18,000 retweets and tons of user comments. Several users compared the announcement of Musk hosting SNL to former Donald Trump’s 2015 appearance, while others took a dig at him and cyrus, asking him to “leave the wrecking ball at home”. Dogecoin references were also a hit. One irate Twitter user went as far as to write, “There are few things in this world that I want to see less than Elon Musk hosting SNL".

Others slammed SNL peroducer Lorne Michaels for choosing to ivite Musk, whose controversial views oftewn go viral, in the first place.

That said, Musk won’t be the first business mogul to host the show. Conservative millionaire Steve Forbes, former New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner andformer President Donald Trump (before he was president) have graced it before.

Musk is no stranger to being in front of the camera, as he made a surprise appearance in a 2015 episode of The Simpsonsand in several episodes of South Park. However, it remains to be seen how exactly he plays it out.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 26, 2021, 20:03 IST