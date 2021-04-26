Elon Musk to Host SNL, Twitter Calls it ‘Worst Thing’ Since Donald Trump’s Appearance

Among a slew of titles and posts as Technoking of Tesla, CEO of SpaceX and The Boring Company, Elon Musk will take up another gig as a host for iconic TV show Saturday Night Live (SNL). The choice of Musk is an odd one as the show is not known for choosing hosts from the tech or business world. However, according to a tweet shared by the show’s official account,it stands true.

The tweet also revealed that Miley Cyrus will be joining the eccentric CEO as a musical guest on May 8. Musk’s planned appearance may be upon his recent run of success. The electric car Tesla’s stock shot up the roof and is worth nearly six times than it was before the pandemic started last year. According to the Forbes report, Musk has an estimated fortune of USD 177 billion, while his SpaceX was awarded a USD 2.9 Billion contract by premier American space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)to build a spacecraft to bring astronauts to the moon as early as 2024.

Meanwhile, the Technoking of Tesla, who has made a reputation on social media, especially on Twitter for his outlandish ideas and quirky comments himself informed his 52 million followers on the microblogging site that he’ll be hosting the iconic show.

Am hosting SNL on May 8— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2021

As usual, Musk’s tweet soon went viral as it garnered close to 3 lakh likes, over 18,000 retweets and tons of user comments. Several users compared the announcement of Musk hosting SNL to former Donald Trump’s 2015 appearance, while others took a dig at him and cyrus, asking him to “leave the wrecking ball at home”. Dogecoin references were also a hit. One irate Twitter user went as far as to write, “There are few things in this world that I want to see less than Elon Musk hosting SNL".

Others slammed SNL peroducer Lorne Michaels for choosing to ivite Musk, whose controversial views oftewn go viral, in the first place.

Elon Musk hosting SNL is the most reckless casting decision they’ve made since Donald Trump.— Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) April 24, 2021

Elon Musk hosting SNL is huge for guys still making "that's what she said" jokes who think they'd be great at hosting SNL.— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) April 24, 2021

People who are mad about Elon Musk hosting SNL need to understand that hosting SNL is *not* an endorsement, for example Adolf Hitler hosted SNL in 1938— pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) April 24, 2021

I remember when Elon Musk threatened workers if they unionized. I also remember when I found out he was exploiting children in 3rd world countries. What I won’t remember is him hosting SNL, because I won’t be watching it.— Kolleen (@littlewhitty) April 24, 2021

there are few things in this world that I want to see less than Elon Musk hosting SNL https://t.co/XTr2zXdqht— negaoryx (@negaoryx) April 24, 2021

Inspiring: Elon Musk is the first SNL host to directly profit from the apartheid— Skyler Higley (@skyler_higley) April 25, 2021

Society if Lorne Michaels simply did not have Elon Musk host SNL pic.twitter.com/FjW5x32NKF— Andrew (@Tashville401) April 24, 2021

Guy Who Still Brags About Being Able To Quote All Of Anchorman Thrilled For Elon Musk To Be Hosting SNL— Siobhan Thompson, mysterious European heiress (@vornietom) April 24, 2021

Of course Lorne Michaels is letting dangerous loon Elon Musk host SNL. TV networks pay no price when they do harmful things for ratings. SNL paid no price for letting Trump host. Cable news paid no price for lying about Hillary’s emails. We all pay a price – but not the TV folks.— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 24, 2021

"why is Elon Musk hosting SNL, he isn't funny"I have some unfortunate news for you about SNL for the past 15 years — the display name i rejected for attracting weirdos (@mrfeelswildride) April 24, 2021

That said, Musk won’t be the first business mogul to host the show. Conservative millionaire Steve Forbes, former New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner andformer President Donald Trump (before he was president) have graced it before.

Musk is no stranger to being in front of the camera, as he made a surprise appearance in a 2015 episode of The Simpsonsand in several episodes of South Park. However, it remains to be seen how exactly he plays it out.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here