Elon Musk Took a Dig at Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin. Here's What He Said

The space ambitions of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon’s ex-boss Jeff Bezos has often sparked a war of words between the two. The two of the world’s richest people compete with each other with their space exploration ventures SpaceX and Blue Origin. While Bezos personally has stayed away from making comments about Musk or his company, the latter hardly holds back while taking gigs at former Amazon CEO. Now, the latest point of conflict between the two business tycoons is a multibillion-dollar NASA contract.

Musk’s SpaceX beat Bezos’ Blue Origin in an exclusive $2.9 billion contract to land humans on the moon. However, the decision did not go down well with the Bezos’ aerospace company and it criticized NASA for giving preferential treatment to SpaceX. The company also filed a protest and offered to cover up to $2 billion for the first two years of the production of the moon lander. It also posted an infographic chart demonstrating that SpaceX’s Starship which won the bid was immensely high risk.

In response, Musk hit back at the company and tweeted an old picture of the company’s moon lander which appeared to be slightly deflated in the middle. Sharing the picture, the Tesla CEO wrote, “Somehow, this wasn’t convincing."

In another tweet reply, Musk took a dig at Bezos and said that if lobbying and lawyers could take the ex-Amazon boss to space orbit, he probably would be sitting in Pluto right now.

If lobbying & lawyers could get u to orbit, Bezos would be on Pluto rn— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2021

However, this is not the first time that two billionaires have been involved in public spars. In 2015, when Bezos described the launch and landing of Blue Origin’s New Shepard space vehicle as to the “rarest of beasts", Musk had responded by reminding him of the fact that SpaceX Grasshopped rocket had done six suborbital flights in 2012.

The spars have since continued on public and social media.

