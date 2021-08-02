Elon Musk Took X Æ A-Xii to Starbase and the Internet is Simping Hard

Tesla CEO and SpaceX’s boss, Elon Musk’s son, X Æ A-Xii was born a year ago on May 4, 2020. In the first-ever photo Musk shared of him, he used a Snapchat filter on the newborn’s face, and proudly wore a t-shirt that said, ‘Occupy Mars.’ For people who are unfamiliar to Musk, he’s a space enthusiast - and he makes it very, very clear that his interests lie in getting humans to Mars, and setting up a colony there. Father Musk also made it clear from the first photo that his toddler, X Æ A-Xii would also be actively involved in it. Over a year later, he’s delivering.

Musk, who has a definite fanbase on Twitter from posting news about SpaceX, Dogecoin and sometimes stolen memes on the Internet, posted an update on Monday morning with a photo featuring X Æ A-Xii.

The photo captioned ‘Installing Starship booster engines for first orbital flight’ shows Musk standing in Starbase with baby X Æ A-Xii, carrying him on one arm.

Installing Starship booster engines for first orbital flight pic.twitter.com/yhqrNFBclh— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 2, 2021

The Internet simped hard.

Early version of human (aka baby) and early version of Starship in one pic.— Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) August 2, 2021

He may be a little cray cray sometimes, but at least he’s a good dad raising some good kids.— Maya (@mayax5x) August 2, 2021

Baby is going to grow up to fly a starship guaranteed— Dogecoin Economy (@Dogeconomy) August 2, 2021

Proud father— I Am Crypto (@_IAmCrypto) August 2, 2021

Elon you may be the boss, but we all know X is in charge! pic.twitter.com/M2YPjaMpLW— Owen Sparks 🌎 (@OwenSparks_) August 2, 2021

.@ElonMusk's son will be welding by the time he's four year's old.— Just A. Tinker ✌️ (@John_Gardi) August 2, 2021

we love to see it pic.twitter.com/xudjYIZ0bB— ®ɢʀɪɴᴅᴇʀ™ (@Btc_grinder) August 2, 2021

So cool that you bring X, what does he think of it all?— Owen Sparks 🌎 (@OwenSparks_) August 2, 2021

Starship will be taking off from Starbase - a space Musk has named and created himself, located in Boca Chica, Texas. Space X’s rocket testing facility has already been operational at Boca Chica Beach. It has been known that public beaches are frequently shut down during the tests and a little warning sign or notice is put up.

But not everyone is excited for SpaceX launches so close to their home: Locals claim Musk’s company ushered out some residents using heavy-handed tactics or pressured them into selling their homes in order to make space for the facility. People living in the calm location of Boca Chica, a remote beach community in the southernmost part of Texas, had a life filled with tranquillity. Then Elon Musk came up with his SpaceX company there. Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss, billionaire Elon Musk had fixated on Boca Chica in Texas, US almost a year ago. In March, he announced that he wants to rename it as ‘Starbase.’ SpaceX is currently building a new factory in Texas for its satellite-based broadband service Starlink, according to a job posting from the company, as a billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk continues to invest in the southern US state.

In April 2021, Musk appealed to people on Twitter to move there: “Please consider moving to Starbase or greater Brownsville/South Padre area in Texas & encourage friends to do so! SpaceX’s hiring needs for engineers, technicians, builders & essential support personnel of all kinds are growing rapidly," read the first tweet, with a follow up of, “Starbase will grow by several thousand people over the next year or two."

Musk earlier claimed that Starbase will have thousands of residents in a few years. He is also planning to hire engineers, technicians and other employees for some specialised roles.

