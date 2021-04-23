Elon Musk Trolled With 'Mars Sucks' Billboard Outside SpaceX Headquarters on Earth Day

Elon Musk wants to colonize Mars, but he may have to focus on his troubles on Earth at the moment. For example, the huge billboard outside SpaceX’s headquarters. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss has always been very vocal about his Martian ambitions - Elon Musk had mentioned his plans of taking humans to Mars for a while - and he finally has a timeline for it. About Mars specifically, for the first time ever, Musk has mentioned a timeline to get humans on the red planet. “Five and a half years," Musk had said. While that’s not a hard deadline, Musk listed a number of caveats — there’s a raft of technological advances that must be made in the intervening years. One to start may be making sure to not rub people on Earth the wrong way.

A billboard near the SpaceX headquarters may be proof that not everyone seems to agree with Musk’s interplanetary plans and would rather focus on saving the earth. A Los Angeles creative agency Activista placed a billboard outside SpaceX’s California headquarters which reads “Mars Sucks." “What doesn’t suck? Earth. But the way we treat it frankly, sucks," the company explained on Twitter. “And then, you dream of Mars. A hellhole. A barren, desolate, wasteland you can’t set foot on fast enough. Great, we got to Mars. Now let’s prioritize earth."

The billboard was placed right outside Space X’s campus ahead of Earth Day, 2021, and expresses disappointment over Musk’s focus on Mars rather than restoring Earth.

What doesn't suck? #earth But the way we treat it frankly, sucks. And then, you dream of #mars. A hellhole. A barren, desolate, wasteland you can’t set foot on fast enough. Great, we got to Mars. Now let's #prioritizeearth #marssucks #earthday #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/7bkybArErU— Activista (@ActivistaLA) April 21, 2021

This is also not his first resistance to the colonizing Mars - earlier this year, Bill Gates had said thathe doesn’t see Musk’s solutions as real solutions, “He added that he’s “not a Mars person” and that he doesn’t “think rockets are the solution.” In the interview, he said that companies like Tesla are doing great work on “easy stuff, like passenger cars” but that we need to tackle other industries to make a bigger climate change difference. Gates would also rather spend money on measles vaccines than travelling to space in a rocket. “I’m not going to pay a lot of money because my foundation can buy measles vaccines and save a life for $1,000. So anything I do, I always think, OK, I could spend that $1,000 buying measles vaccine.”

