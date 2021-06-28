Elon Musk Turns 50: Every Time Tesla CEO Bamboozled Us By Doing Elon Musk Things

American billionaire Elon Musk turned 50 on Monday. The founder of Tesla and SpaceX has been in the news not just for his ambitious business projects, but also for how he shatters all the stereotypes about a typical entrepreneur. From his mission to send humans to Mars to investing in cryptocurrency, promoting Dogecoin, and sharing memes, Musk is the modern-day businessman who continues to bend the rules.

Let us take a look at a few times when Musk proved that he is unlike any of his business contemporaries.

Naming his youngest son

Last year, Musk welcomed his youngest son with Canadian singer Grimes and what caught netizens’ attention was the name for the newborn — X Æ A-12. There were internet searches and discussions on the possible origin. Musk later explained the logic behind naming the son on a podcast with Joe Rogan. He said that X stands for the letter X, and ‘Æ’ is pronounced, ‘Ash,’ following which A-12 is his contribution to the name since it stood for Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, “coolest plane ever.”

Smoking weed on live web-stream

In 2018, Musk sparked controversy after he joined American comedian Joe Rogan for a live-streaming of a web show, and smoked weed. The billionaire was seen drinking whisky and smoking a blend of tobacco and marijuana in the studio located in California, where the use of psychoactive drugs is legal. Musk’s decision to smoke weed on live stream, however, did affect Tesla at the time. The shares of the company saw a quick slide.

Memes

A look at Musk’s social media handle will reveal that he loves to share memes. Earlier this year, he had participated in an audio-only chat show on the social media app Clubhouse. During the session, he had described memes as a “complex form of communication.” Musk also revealed that he does make some memes, while some of them are sent to him through a team of meme dealers.

Cryptocurrency

At this point, it is no secret that the SpaceX founder is fond of cryptocurrency and even wields the power of influencing the prices of the mercurial Bitcoin with just a tweet. Musk had been promoting Dogecoin on his Twitter handle and urging users to invest in it.

Space exploration

Musk’s SpaceX is known to be working on some ambitious projects that will push the boundaries of human capabilities. Last year, the businessman had also announced a project called Starlink. Under this project, SpaceX will ring the planet with over 40,000 satellites, aiming at providing high-speed internet. The Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites will increase the internet speed to up to 100 megabytes per second which will allow users to stream multiple high definition movies simultaneously while still leaving some bandwidth to spare.

