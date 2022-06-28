Elon Musk Turns 51: Did You Know World’s Richest Man Once Turned His House Into Nightclub to Pay Rent?

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ELON MUSK: Touted at multiple occasions and on multiple platforms as a real life “Iron Man,” Elon Musk is popular for his out-of-this-world ideas and a highly eccentric personality. The richest man in the world, Elon Musk has his name associated with some of the most revolutionary ventures, including PayPal, SpaceX, and Neuralink.

As the Tesla boss turns 51, here are some interesting facts that you probably did not know.

His First Invention Was At The Age Of 12

Musk had an innovative brain right from his adolescent phase. At the age of 12, he developed a computer programming code for a game called “Blastar.” He sold the source code for $500. The game was the first of many creations that was going to fetch him loads of money. Opened A NightClub To Pay Rent

With an entry fee of $5, Musk, along with his friend, opened a nightclub to pay rent. While he was studying at the University of Pennsylvania, Elon rented a large house and converted it into a nightclub. This one time, more than 500 people showed up at the nightclub, fetching its owners around $2,500 during the weekend. Almost Sold Tesla To Google

Having a net worth of more than $700 billion, Tesla was once close to being sold for $11 billion to Google. Tesla was tumbling in 2013 and so, Musk thought of closing a deal with Larry Page, CEO, Google, for a takeover. But soon, the sales started to pick up, which resulted in the deal getting stalled. A Two-day Student At Stanford University

At the age of 24, Musk moved to California to study applied physics at Stanford University. But he dropped just two days after and started Zip2, a platform providing online city guides to publications. Musk sold the company, in 1999, to Campaq for $300 million. He Actually Was The Inspiration For The Character Of Tony Stark

Iron Man director Jon Favreau went on record to reveal that he consulted Elon Musk to help him learn the mannerism of a tech mogul and billionaire. It was after this that the character of Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr., was developed. Musk also had a cameo in the movie, Iron Man 2. Moreover, he lent his Space X facility for free to shoot scene for the movie.

