Elon Musk Turns into a Satanist For Halloween. Twitter is Not Happy

Celebs took over social media platforms with their Halloween fits. The new CEO and owner of Twitter was not behind on the trend. Elon Musk shared two snaps of himself on Twitter. He went for a Satanist outfit this year. Tweeting a photo of himself with his mom Maye, the billionaire wrote, “Halloween with my Mom.” Elon is seen dressed in what looks like a superhero costume. But it has satanic symbols on his chest and arm bands. Take a look at his photo with his mother here:

Halloween with my Mom pic.twitter.com/xOAgNeeiNN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

In a subsequent tweet, Elon Musk shared a solo photograph of himself. He gave his fans a detailed view of his outfit this time.

Social media users took wild guesses at Elon Musk’s outfit. They thought it was a result of inspiration from both Marvel and DC Comic characters. But none seems to fit the bill. While they wait for the Tesla founder to quench their curiosity, some Twitter users quickly observed the Devil’s head on his costume. “What’s up with the satanic symbolism bro?” asked a user.

What’s up the with satanic symbolism bro? — Jacob Coyne (@jacoblcoyne) November 1, 2022

Another user shared zoomed-in on shots of the symbols and commented, “You’ve been vilified so much you decided to go as the devil’s champion?”

You’ve been vilified so much you decided to go as the devil's champion? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Q1J4ZOsp3B — Pope of Muskanity (@RationalEtienne) November 1, 2022

Meanwhile, following Elon Musk acquiring Twitter with a $44 billion deal, he is set to make some reforms with the Twitter Blue Tick. According to a report by mint, those who already have Twitter Blue subscriptions will have 90 days to either subscribe or forgo their blue tick. The cost of the subscription at present is $4.99 (approximately ₹400). For new Twitter users getting their Blue Tick, it will be mandatory to get a Twitter Blue subscription to get their accounts verified.

