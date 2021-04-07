Elon Musk's Tweet ‘Earth is a Hollow Globe’ is Nod to Conspiracy Theorists and Movie Buffs

Elon Musk has thoughts. More often than not he uses his ever-growing fanbase on his Twitter handle to talk about them too. Ranging from Earth to Mars to bitcoins to everything under the sun and beyond, (literally!), Musk’s random and quirky tweets have always been a hit with his millions of followers. So it was no surprise that the SpaceX founder’s recent tweet on the earth has got thousands of reactions. But what exactly inspire Musk to start a conspiracy theory on good ol’ earth, one might ask. Well, it seems the Tesla CEO has been taken by the new Godzilla vs Kong movie. The monsterverse feature film, that pits the two gigantic ‘Titans’ against one another, bases its concept on the Hollow Earth’ theory, a scientific proposal that says our Earth is entirely hollow or contains a substantial interior space.

The concept was suggested first in recorded history by English astronomer Edmond Halley in the 17th century but then disproved later on. It was revived by some again in the 19th century but eventually became a pseudoscience concept, not to be actually considered a plausible theory.

Check out what the tech Mogul tweeted:

The Earth is not flat, it’s a hollow globe & Donkey King lives there!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2021

Now, this seems to have rubbed the believers of the Flat Earth Society the wrong way. The Flat Erath groups are a rapidly expanding group of researchers who believe that our home planet is flat rather than an ‘oblate spheroid’.

Now, Musk’s tweet could have been inspired from anything but it seems to be mostly derived from the Hollywood film because just a couple tweets before this, he had praised the movie in glowing terms.

Godzilla vs Kong is so amaze much wow!Most insane movie I’ve ever seen!Love letter to conspiracy theorists!And yet heartwarming in the end.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2021

So it just seems that the Tesla boss may have really taken a liking to the Hollow Earth theory. And his mention of the ‘Donkey King’ might seem a direct reference to a particular character in the film as well. Musk’s tweet, like before left his 50.2 million followers confused, amused or maybe both. And the barrage of equally bizarre replies poured in. Several users mocked him with various memes, some understood the reference and some thanked Musk for ‘the insight’.

Do you think Kong lives beneath the Earth? 😉— Kayleigh (@kayleightheesp1) April 5, 2021

What you suppose to tell the @FlatEarthOrg to change its name to Hollow Earth society. pic.twitter.com/fQqUpI3k13— Aman Kumar (@iamboyaman) April 5, 2021

Say hi to my donkey pic.twitter.com/5jh6rCEtO8— Chicken Genius (@pakpakchicken) April 5, 2021

Mars is not flat. We will live there one day.DOGE will be our currency.— Sumit Behal (@sumitkbehal) April 5, 2021

Actually Donkey Kong lives on Donkey Kong Island which is located in the northern Kremisphere. There are several nearby islands such as Timber's Island and Kremlantis but none of these are confirmed to be on earth.— dunkey (@vgdunkey) April 5, 2021

However, Musk’s brush with the contentious topic is not new. In a 2017 tweet, he commented on the images of Mars and sarcastically wondered why there are no groups claiming the planet is flat like those claiming that Earth is so.

“Why is there no Flat Mars Society!?” he tweeted.

Why is there no Flat Mars Society!?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2017

The Hollow Earth idea has often been used in fictionalized books, movies and pop culture genre, examples being French writer Jules Verne’s ‘Journey to the Centre of Earth’, which presents a concept of Hollow Erath and speaks of creatures down below.

