Elon Musk Tweeted a 'Cryptic' Message in Hex. Here's What It Says

Elon Musk wants to colonize Mars, put Dogecoin on the Moon, and share his obsession with memes on Twitter. Musk, who is the Tesla boss and SpaceX CEO has always been very active on Twitter and has more often than not, changed the trends of the cryptocurrency markets with his tweets. Musk’s tweets have such a track record of manipulating markets that he has an Internet term named after him: ‘The Musk Effect.’ Musk’s tweets, especially about cryptocurrency, also, have sparked curiosity and led to hundreds of people trying to decode what Musk is saying: From his use of popular crypto slang like ‘diamond hands’ to ‘to the moon’ to even repurposing Pinkfrog’s popular song ‘Baby shark’ to ‘Baby Doge’ and even writing a haiku, at one point about space travel.

While Elon Musk stans follow every update of the billionaire on Twitter, Musk’s tweets do require some decoding. Owing to the vague, and sometimes hard-to-interpret nature of Musk’s tweets, they’re often analyzed, and sometimes even over-analyzed. A Dogecoin developer commented on this, saying that maybe if he started tweeting out cryptic things, and remained mysterious and outreach, this tweets could be interpreted as mysterious.

“I need to start tweeting obtuse and vague things in the hopes that some people will interpret them as coded, meaningful, and mysterious," he wrote on Twitter.

I need to start tweeting obtuse and vague things in the hopes that some people will interpret them as coded, meaningful, and mysterious. This is already happening with @BillyM2k and of course @elonmusk.— Michi Lumin (@michilumin) July 14, 2021

To this, Musk replied with a series of numbers.

48 61 68 61 20 74 72 75 65— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2021

While it may not be as obvious to a normal person, a coder or a programmer would have been able to tell very easily what Musk wrote. Musk’s ‘code’ is in hex. To convert Hex, you take the byte code (which Musk posted) convert it to decimal, get the character of decimal ASCII code from ASCII table, continue with next hex byte.

Or like Baby Doge(and us) you could use an online converter to see what it meant.

HAHA TRUE pic.twitter.com/02IjOaSaOY— Baby Doge Coin (@BabyDogeCoin) July 14, 2021

While Musk’s current tweet is cryptic, he has been very open and upfront about his ideas: of both space and cryptocurrency. While talking about his mission to Mars, Musk has mentioned a time-line to get humans on the red planet. “Five and a half years," Musk revealed in February this year. While that’s not a hard deadline. Musk listed a number of caveats — there’s a raft of technological advances that must be made in the intervening years. The strange thing is the deadline may be a little ambitious, as even USA’s leading space agency, NASA, had a much more different date, one which is seven years after Musk’s time. The Perseverance uncrewed rover will arrive later this month to take rock samples and search for signs of ancient life on the Red Planet - but the first humans aren’t due to arrive on a NASA funded rocket until at least 2033.

With Dogecoin, Musk has said this cryptocurrency may be the future. In the interview, he says that “There is a good chance that crypto is the future currency of the world. Then the question is which won is it going to be? It could be multiple," he said. He then explains the origins of how Dogecoin was invented as a joke, essentially to make fun of cryptocurrency, and that’s the irony, explains Musk. “That the currency that began as a joke, becomes the real currency." However, he does add that, “Don’t invest your life savings into cryptocurrency. That’s unwise."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here