Elon Musk Tweeted a Photo of Starbase, and the Cryptocurrency 'STAR' Soared By 6000%

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss has been pushing for ‘Starbase’ for a while. Elon Musk may or may not be shifting base, but he certainly wants more staff at his new base, ‘Starbase.’ People living in the calm location of Boca Chica, a remote beach community in the southernmost part of Texas, had a life filled with tranquillity. Then Elon Musk came up with his SpaceX company there. Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss, billionaire Elon Musk had fixated on Boca Chica in Texas, US almost a year ago. In March, he announced that he wants to rename it as ‘Starbase.’ SpaceX is currently building a new factory in Texas for its satellite-based broadband service Starlink, according to a job posting from the company, as a billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk continues to invest in the southern US state.

In April 2021, Musk appealed to people on Twitter to move there: “Please consider moving to Starbase or greater Brownsville/South Padre area in Texas & encourage friends to do so! SpaceX’s hiring needs for engineers, technicians, builders & essential support personnel of all kinds are growing rapidly," read the first tweet, with a follow up of, “Starbase will grow by several thousand people over the next year or two."

Late on Tuesday night, Musk posted a photo of Starbase on Twitter.

Soon after Musk’s tweet, a cryptocurrency called Starbase Token, carrying the STAR ticker, surged around 6000%, reported CryptoPotato.

According to the token’s official website, it represents a “blockchain token-based crowdfunding/sourcing platform." In essence, it’s a place where startups can raise funds by issuing tokens. Its native token, which was trading at around $0.002 at the beginning of May, reached a price of $0.30 today, according to DEXTools. The 24-hour volume, at the time of this writing, sits at $3.7 million.

The site further explains itself, “HubrisOne is a multi-currency current account that allows customers to create EUR, USD and GBP bank accounts, connect their existing bank accounts, create and manage their cryptocurrency wallets, execute cross-border payments, and you receive a HubrisOne debit card that rewards you in HBRS tokens as cash back each time you spend."

At the bottom right corner of the website is a photo of a Shiba Inu, saying “Shall we be ruled by the Doge? Yes!"

In March, when Musk floated the name of the location as ‘Starbase,’ He also mentioned, that there would be a ‘Doge referring to the cryptocurrency he has constantly been backing - dogecoin.

STAR is not directly affiliated with SpaceX or Elon Musk… yet. Starbase, however, did thank Musk for the shoutout.

Hey, @elonmusk thank you for the photo!We love the sign! Past the moon, to the Stars and beyond! — Starbase (@StarbaseCo) May 18, 2021

Musk, who leads several futuristic companies, including Tesla Inc, Neuralink and Boring Co, moved to the Lone Star State from California in December to focus on the electric-car maker’s new plant in the state and his SpaceX venture.

Boca Chica isn’t the ideal place to construct a base for a space exploration company, reports Esquire. The nearest grocery store is a 30-minute drive away, the cell service is poor and there is very little fresh water. But it was quiet, which it isn’t anymore.

Most of the Boca Chica were retirees and loved spending their time in peace. But all that changed when Musk decided to start his SpaceX company in the area. Now, loud thuds and sounds of trucks are all common there.

SpaceX was growing at a rapid pace and Boca Chica residents soon got to know that that meant trouble for them. At the end of last year, the private space company offered to buy their homes.

“Expansion of spaceflight activities will make it increasingly more challenging to minimize disruption,” SpaceX had said in a letter to the residents. The residents have been vocal about what it’s like to have the experience of being Musk’s neighbour - and it was all negative.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here