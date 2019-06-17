Elon Musk Tweets That He 'Just Deleted Twitter Account,' Changes Username
Will the real Elon Musk please stand up?
The Internet is a bizarre place. And in this bizarre place, is a bizarre person: Elon Musk.
Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and co-founder of Tesla, has a history of posting bizzare and cryptic tweets on the micro-blogging platform.
In what seems to be his latest and most bizzare move so far, Elon Musk just tweeted that he has 'deleted his Twitter account.'
Follow this, he also changed his Twitter handle username. Now it reads 'DaddyDotCom.'
DaddyDotCom, if he means the site, Daddy.com, leads to a website about new or expecting father who will help you with parenting tips on everything you "need to know as a young dad or expecting father."
Netizens are very amused, at his bizzare turn of events.
how you be tweeting then Elon?— Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) June 17, 2019
incorrect. u just tweeted— Emilio (@emiliosantanaf) June 17, 2019
Luckily I, Elon Musk, have this second account which is definitely run by me— Mars (@4thFromOurStar) June 17, 2019
June 17, 2019
Is this, like, one of those paradoxical things veiled as a joke or am I just stupid https://t.co/4klad7XXMm— Kellie Onawhim (@xxeggy42069xx) June 17, 2019
When my coworkers ask me for my Twitter handle: https://t.co/R4J7u5R2NO— Alex ♡ (@HEELWheeler) June 17, 2019
Is his account hacked?
WHO DID THIS OMFG AHAHAHAHHAAHHAHAAHHA https://t.co/1q6yy1e6JG— °mao rui yu° (@kekedoulovemeat) June 17, 2019
While we're still puzzled tweet means, will the real Elon Musk please stand up?
Elon Musk does not have a Twitter account, anyone who claims to be the "real" Elon Musk is a fraud.— SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 30, 2009
My fav tweet ever— Daddy DotCom (@elonmusk) September 17, 2018
