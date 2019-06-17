Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Elon Musk Tweets That He 'Just Deleted Twitter Account,' Changes Username

Will the real Elon Musk please stand up?

Raka Mukherjee | @RakaMukherjeee

Updated:June 17, 2019, 1:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Elon Musk Tweets That He 'Just Deleted Twitter Account,' Changes Username
Will the real Elon Musk please stand up?
Loading...

The Internet is a bizarre place. And in this bizarre place, is a bizarre person: Elon Musk.

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and co-founder of Tesla, has a history of posting bizzare and cryptic tweets on the micro-blogging platform.

In what seems to be his latest and most bizzare move so far, Elon Musk just tweeted that he has 'deleted his Twitter account.'

Follow this, he also changed his Twitter handle username. Now it reads 'DaddyDotCom.'

Untitled design (63)

DaddyDotCom, if he means the site, Daddy.com, leads to a website about new or expecting father who will help you with parenting tips on everything you "need to know as a young dad or expecting father."

Netizens are very amused, at his bizzare turn of events.

Is his account hacked?

While we're still puzzled tweet means, will the real Elon Musk please stand up?

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram