Elon Musk Says Twitter Locked His Account After He Proclaimed Love For Anime
The tech tycoon's latest post on the microblogging site, published eight hours ago at the time of this writing, stated that "Twitter thought I got hacked & locked my account haha".
File photo of Elon Musk.
Elon Musk continues to fascinate and confuse the world via his cryptic tweets. The tech tycoon's latest post on the microblogging site, published eight hours ago at the time of this writing, stated that "Twitter thought I got hacked & locked my account haha".
While the entrepreneur's tweet did not clarify the reason, or the duration, for which the account was locked, one might be able to make some educated guesses.
Given social media and tech companies' recent hyperfocus on security, as well as identifying and disabling troll accounts and fake news outlets, it's perhaps not that unusual for Twitter's security algorithm to red flag Musk's handle, given his posts in the last 24 hours. After proclaiming 'i🖤anime', Musk went on to add that he owns a Chibi Wolverine.
Interestingly, Tesla, one of Musk's marquee brands, which has recently been bogged down by production as well as legal problems, just became the most followed car brand on Twitter. Mercedes-Benz was earlier the most followed car brand on Twitter, but on Sunday, Tesla ended up trumping the number and became the most followed automobile brand in the world.
Twitter thought I got hacked & locked my account haha— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 23, 2018
i🖤anime— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2018
And I own a chibi Wolverine— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2018
