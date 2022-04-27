'End World Hunger': Internet Wants Elon Musk to Know What He Could've Done With $44 bn

Elon Musk acquired Twitter for around $44 billion and presented himself as a crusader of sorts for free speech. Many Twitter users begged to differ. Even as public opinion remained split over what the Tesla boss’ Twitter takeover would mean for the platform, meme-makers had a gala time. One of the big points to arise when it comes to world’s richest man Musk and his wealth, is the issue of whether or not his wealth could solve world hunger. Whether or not that would be actually achievable continues to be debated. Once again, his acquisition of Twitter in the $44 billion deal stoked that debate. Many Twitter users could be found suggesting what use Musk could have put those billions of dollars to, instead of buying the bird app.

Sometimes, the suggestions were as serious as ending world hunger to- well- making an Iron Man suit.

Requesting @elonmusk to take over @TheOfficialSBI and @IRCTCofficial please for a better customer service — Jyoti Mishra (@jyotimishra999) April 26, 2022

Is #ElonMusk a hero or a supervillain? That’s a call for you to make, but one thing we can all agree on is that $44 billion dollars is more money than most of us can fathom. Here’s a of 10 things that Elon Musk could buy instead of Twitter: — Squaloo Media (@wesqualoo) April 26, 2022

elon musk coulda made an iron man suit wit $44 billion but bought twitter instead — juju (@ihyjuju) April 25, 2022

Elon Musk could’ve bought 293,333,333 Whitecaps jerseys instead. His loss. — Minnesota Whitecaps (@WhitecapsHockey) April 26, 2022

Let's put things into perspective. @elonmusk could have bought the world 14,666,666,666.666 classic roast beefs at @Arbys instead of buying @Twitter. *is that many 666's a coincidence? I think not. pic.twitter.com/RaVMXaafTw — X – Dwayne Chomyn (@Citizen004) April 26, 2022

Elon Musk just bought Twitter for 44 billion dollars. That money could help solve poverty or world hunger, but instead billionaires don't pay their fair share of taxes and use their cash to play political games. I will always hold billionaires like Musk accountable. — Tom Nelson (@NelsonforWI) April 25, 2022

So mad rn thinking about how with the $42 billion he paid for Twitter Elon Musk could have given everyone in America 10 million dollars instead — Jon (@JonnyMicro) April 25, 2022

dudes (elon musk) will literally buy a free app for $43 billion dollars before they end world hunger — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) April 25, 2022

Earlier, when Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter, the news created a flurry on the microblogging site with users speculating on what lay ahead. In the meantime, the astronomical sum of $43 billion stood out for many who realised that the amount is enough to bail out the debt-ridden country, Sri Lanka. The country’s economy has crashed and it needs $45 billion USD to get out of this crisis. This led netizens to suggest that Musk should bail out Sri Lanka instead of buying Twitter.

