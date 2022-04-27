CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#Coronavirus#ElonMusk
Home » News » Buzz » 'End World Hunger': Internet Wants Elon Musk to Know What He Could've Done With $44 bn
2-MIN READ

'End World Hunger': Internet Wants Elon Musk to Know What He Could've Done With $44 bn

Many Twitter users could be found suggesting what use Musk could have put those billions of dollars to. (Photo: AP)

Many Twitter users could be found suggesting what use Musk could have put those billions of dollars to. (Photo: AP)

From 'ending' world hunger to making an Iron Man suit, Internet suggested a range of things that Elon Musk could've done with $44 billion instead of buying Twitter.

Buzz Staff

Elon Musk acquired Twitter for around $44 billion and presented himself as a crusader of sorts for free speech. Many Twitter users begged to differ. Even as public opinion remained split over what the Tesla boss’ Twitter takeover would mean for the platform, meme-makers had a gala time. One of the big points to arise when it comes to world’s richest man Musk and his wealth, is the issue of whether or not his wealth could solve world hunger. Whether or not that would be actually achievable continues to be debated. Once again, his acquisition of Twitter in the $44 billion deal stoked that debate. Many Twitter users could be found suggesting what use Musk could have put those billions of dollars to, instead of buying the bird app.

Sometimes, the suggestions were as serious as ending world hunger to- well- making an Iron Man suit.

Earlier, when Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter, the news created a flurry on the microblogging site with users speculating on what lay ahead. In the meantime, the astronomical sum of $43 billion stood out for many who realised that the amount is enough to bail out the debt-ridden country, Sri Lanka. The country’s economy has crashed and it needs $45 billion USD to get out of this crisis. This led netizens to suggest that Musk should bail out Sri Lanka instead of buying Twitter.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags
first published:April 27, 2022, 08:21 IST