Elon Musk Made a 'Typo' and Twitter Wants You to 'Hodl' Cryptocurrency Dictionary to Decode it

Elon Musk’s love for cryptocurrencies remains undefeated. The Tesla chief who has consistently rallied support for bitcoin and the meme currency dogecoin, on Saturday posted a rather existential question on his favourite Internet corner: Twitter. Keeping things straight and simple, Musk took to the microblogging site and asked: “What does the future hodl?" Notice the typo? Did Elon Musk make a boo-boo? Many on the platform who follow the SpaceX head were left scratching their heads.

What does the future hodl?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 24, 2021

Others offered to pass the dictionary to Mr Musk.

Is hodl some new crypto or something— Amanda Rose (@amandagolf59) April 24, 2021

When I type, sometimes my flippers get in the way too. I think you meant “hold” Mr. Musk. https://t.co/9Vk4EWgFcY— Blub Bortles (@BlubBortles) April 25, 2021

a dictionary https://t.co/LpvD3FOS8k— 2 Bit Natalie (@BitNatalie) April 24, 2021

“HODL is a term derived from a misspelling of “hold" that refers to buy-and-hold strategies in the context of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies," investopedia states.

Those who knew were quick to clear the air under Musk’s mentions.

For anyone not aware, “HODL” doesn’t actually stand for “Hold On for Dear Life”. It was a misspelled BitcoinTalk post in 2013 that became the #Bitcoin meme. pic.twitter.com/u4EThZDkjW— Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) April 24, 2021

A tweet by Musk that doesn’t feature memes? Not possible.

Is that true brother ?? pic.twitter.com/91ByNMi7PP— SharmaJi KaBeta (@SharmajiKeTweet) April 24, 2021

A look into the future😇🐶🚀🌚 pic.twitter.com/X6mtvZY1Mr— J Conaway (@investorman5) April 24, 2021

Musk who has been consistently tweeting about Dogecoin, the meme cryptocurrency for a while led to the all-time-high $0.065448, up about 35% from its 24-hour low of $0.048356, according to CoinDesk in early February. The cryptocurrency’s price later dropped again before climbing back to about 25% gain. The Shiba Inu-themed digital coin had then surpassed 8 cents for the first time, just a week after crashing to 2.5 cents and sparking an outcry on Reddit.

Musk had said that he supports major holders of the meme-based digital currency Dogecoin selling most of their coins, adding that he felt too much concentration in Dogecoin was the “real issue”.

“If major Dogecoin holders sell most of their coins, it will get my full support. Too much concentration is the only real issue imo," he said in a tweet. But that wasn’t all - he offered to pay ‘actual dollar’ for it.

Musk in February had posted a Twitter poll, asking his 45.8 million followers to choose “the future currency of Earth."

He gave two options: “Dogecoin to the Moooonn" or “All other crypto combined."

The poll resulted in 71.3% of the 2.4 million voters saying that “Dogecoin to the Moooonn" would be the future of currency.

