News18» News»Buzz»Elon Musk Made a 'Typo' and Twitter Wants You to 'Hodl' Cryptocurrency Dictionary to Decode it
2-MIN READ

Elon Musk Made a 'Typo' and Twitter Wants You to 'Hodl' Cryptocurrency Dictionary to Decode it

Screengrab Twitter.

Screengrab Twitter.

Elon Musk on Saturday posted a cryptocurrency slang as Dogecoin, Bitcoin prices continue fluctuate on the stock market.

Elon Musk’s love for cryptocurrencies remains undefeated. The Tesla chief who has consistently rallied support for bitcoin and the meme currency dogecoin, on Saturday posted a rather existential question on his favourite Internet corner: Twitter. Keeping things straight and simple, Musk took to the microblogging site and asked: “What does the future hodl?" Notice the typo? Did Elon Musk make a boo-boo? Many on the platform who follow the SpaceX head were left scratching their heads.

Others offered to pass the dictionary to Mr Musk.

“HODL is a term derived from a misspelling of “hold" that refers to buy-and-hold strategies in the context of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies," investopedia states.

Those who knew were quick to clear the air under Musk’s mentions.

A tweet by Musk that doesn’t feature memes? Not possible.

Musk who has been consistently tweeting about Dogecoin, the meme cryptocurrency for a while led to the all-time-high $0.065448, up about 35% from its 24-hour low of $0.048356, according to CoinDesk in early February. The cryptocurrency’s price later dropped again before climbing back to about 25% gain. The Shiba Inu-themed digital coin had then surpassed 8 cents for the first time, just a week after crashing to 2.5 cents and sparking an outcry on Reddit.

Musk had said that he supports major holders of the meme-based digital currency Dogecoin selling most of their coins, adding that he felt too much concentration in Dogecoin was the “real issue”.

“If major Dogecoin holders sell most of their coins, it will get my full support. Too much concentration is the only real issue imo," he said in a tweet. But that wasn’t all - he offered to pay ‘actual dollar’ for it.

Musk in February had posted a Twitter poll, asking his 45.8 million followers to choose “the future currency of Earth."

He gave two options: “Dogecoin to the Moooonn" or “All other crypto combined."

The poll resulted in 71.3% of the 2.4 million voters saying that “Dogecoin to the Moooonn" would be the future of currency.

first published:April 25, 2021, 12:14 IST