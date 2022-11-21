Elon Musk Unbanning Kanye West, Andrew Tate's Twitter Accounts Causes Uproar

Elon Musk has thrown two more controversy points into the flaming pile of disagreements that Twitter has been since his takeover. Shortly after restoring Donald Trump’s Twitter account, Musk unbanned the accounts of Kanye West (now Ye) and Andrew Tate. “Testing… Testing… Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked," Kanye tweeted. Musk replied: “Don’t kill what ye hate… Save what ye love". On the other hand, Tate tweeted, “I’ve decided to fly to the failed state of California, walk into twitter HQ and tell @elonmusk he’s a legend. On my way."

Kanye’s account had been banned in October after he posted a tweet about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE". Tate, who has been severely criticised for his incendiary and misogynistic commentary on the Internet, had been banned from Twitter in 2017. He was also removed from Instagram, Facebook and TikTok earlier this year. The two were among other people whose Twitter accounts were reinstated, like Jordan Peterson, Kathy Griffin and Babylon Bee.

Don’t kill what ye hateSave what ye love— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

I’ve decided to fly to the failed state of California, walk into twitter HQ and tell @elonmusk he’s a legend. On my way. pic.twitter.com/oivzdTh8NA — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) November 21, 2022

The return of Kanye West and Andrew Tate, both of whom have received massive backlash in the recent months, caused an uproar among Twitter users.

Kanye West cannot help himself.Neither can Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/PbmacNyfqO — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) November 20, 2022

Elon welcoming back Kanye with open arms after the rapper spent the last month going on antisemitic tirades and reporting came out about his years-long obsession with Hitler, and Kanye immediately getting back to antisemitic trolling. What have we learned? pic.twitter.com/ufRP68bnxJ— Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) November 20, 2022

Donald Trump, Kanye West et Andrew Tate qui se font tous débloquer par Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/uk5wJq5yzb— Might (@Might__1) November 20, 2022

God. Andrew Tate, Kanye, Trump and Libs of TikTok are reinstated. Elon really is just a fan of extreme-right terrorism and bigotry.— Nathan Anderson (@deimosremus) November 20, 2022

so crazy that elon’s whole thing is “free speech” then brings back jordan peterson, andrew tate, kanye, and trump, people who were shut down for spreading hate and misinformation??? this world is a fucking nightmare— lain .•* (@robolain) November 20, 2022

Donald Trump, Jordan Peterson, Kanye West and Andrew Tate have all been unbanned from Twitter thanks to Elon Musk.This isn’t about free speech - this is about violent men having platforms where they can spread hatred and influence the next generation of young boys and men.— Kaleidoscope News (@kaleidoscope_au) November 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Musk continues to tweet out memes.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here