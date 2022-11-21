CHANGE LANGUAGE
Elon Musk Unbanning Kanye West, Andrew Tate's Twitter Accounts Causes Uproar
2-MIN READ

Elon Musk Unbanning Kanye West, Andrew Tate's Twitter Accounts Causes Uproar

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 09:57 IST

International

Elon Musk reinstated Kanye West and Andrew Tate's Twitter accounts. (Photos: Reuters; Twitter/@Cobratate)

Elon Musk reinstated Kanye West and Andrew Tate's Twitter accounts. (Photos: Reuters; Twitter/@Cobratate)

Elon Musk reinstated Kanye West and Andrew Tate's Twitter accounts shortly after Donald Trump's was restored.

Elon Musk has thrown two more controversy points into the flaming pile of disagreements that Twitter has been since his takeover. Shortly after restoring Donald Trump’s Twitter account, Musk unbanned the accounts of Kanye West (now Ye) and Andrew Tate. “Testing… Testing… Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked," Kanye tweeted. Musk replied: “Don’t kill what ye hate… Save what ye love". On the other hand, Tate tweeted, “I’ve decided to fly to the failed state of California, walk into twitter HQ and tell @elonmusk he’s a legend. On my way."

Kanye’s account had been banned in October after he posted a tweet about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE". Tate, who has been severely criticised for his incendiary and misogynistic commentary on the Internet, had been banned from Twitter in 2017. He was also removed from Instagram, Facebook and TikTok earlier this year. The two were among other people whose Twitter accounts were reinstated, like Jordan Peterson, Kathy Griffin and Babylon Bee.

The return of Kanye West and Andrew Tate, both of whom have received massive backlash in the recent months, caused an uproar among Twitter users.

Meanwhile, Musk continues to tweet out memes.

first published:November 21, 2022, 09:57 IST
last updated:November 21, 2022, 09:57 IST