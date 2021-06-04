Elon Musk Used a Dogecoin Meme to Describe His Childhood in the 1980's

Besides being a billionaire businessman, founder of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk is also a fervid user of memes. In his recent tweet on Wednesday, the 49-year-old shared a meme that came with a subtle hint of Dogecoin. Musk has been promoting his love for Dogecoin quite often on his social media handle which has even led to its rising value. In the meme that was shared by the SpaceX founder recently, the picture of Shiba Inu dog aka the face of Dogecoin is placed in the foreground. While the background of the meme shows a 1980 scenario from Musk’s point of view. The meme features an 80s setup of a computer with a monitor and keyboards and other hardware devices connected to the then technology. The caption of the meme described Musk’s inner thoughts who decided not to reveal his tech nerd side to society in order to prevent being ostracised. Sharing the meme on the microblogging site, Musk mentioned that it is his picture from childhood.

Besides Musk’s love for all-things-tech, netizens also pointed out how the Dogecoin motif continues to make its appearance on his Twitter timeline.

Found this pic of me as a child pic.twitter.com/hUEKluRAdP— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2021

For some, the meme was a nostalgic trip bringing back memories of 80’s tech, while for others the meme looked like any other subtle endorsement of Dogecoin. Some followers also predicted that this meme may contribute to another rise in the value of the cryptocurrency.

The monitor screen in the meme shared by Musk displayed the game of chess, which led many netizens to joke how the value of the board game may also witness a steep rise. While some joked how people will now shift their investments from Dogecoin to chess.

Some netizens also revealed how they chose a similar path of not disclosing their technology nerd side to the world in the 90s or 80s thinking that they may be considered weird.

