Elon Musk Wanted to Buy Twitter Five Years Ago, Here's the Proof

Netizens are stumped by a five-year-old tweet which showed Elon Musk’s intention to buy Twitter. A news show host shared his tweet exchange with Musk in 2017 where he asked the billionaire to buy the microblogging platform. In reply, Musk had asked its price. Now that Musk has bought Twitter, users are surprised at how the event was predicted five years ago.

“This exchange continues to haunt me.”

This exchange continues to haunt me pic.twitter.com/W06oSqx0MR — Dave Smith (@redletterdave) April 25, 2022

Some users commented on the power of words.

“Words are powerful they say…”

Words are powerful they say#ElonMuskTwitter https://t.co/MQ2AQf4pjI — Abiodun Dominic Odunuga (ADO) (@abiodunodunuga) April 26, 2022

“Oh so THATS who we all need to blame!!! THANKS DAVE.”

Oh so THATS who we all need to blame!!! THANKS DAVE.

🙃 https://t.co/uHXqp9H6jX — ღMatriarch Moistened Tart🌹 (@MoistenedTart) April 26, 2022

“It becomes reality…”

It becomes reality https://t.co/sSKo25h4V0 — Truptimaya Tripathy (@TruptimayaTrip1) April 26, 2022

“How does it feel knowing that all of this was entirely your fault?”

How does it feel knowing that all of this was entirely your fault? https://t.co/1qxIcyW09x — Nahas (@nahdhi89) April 26, 2022

“It happened. lol. @elonmusk does that mean Twitter will continue in Mars?”

It happened. lol. @elonmusk does that mean Twitter will continue in Mars? https://t.co/RuAmqy7Aep — AlmostSeriousTV | ASSguild 🍑 (@AlmostSerious) April 26, 2022

“I should mint this for life #NFTs.”

“@elonmusk don’t you love Uganda?

“I’ll never forgive you @redletterdave.”

Putting an end to weekslong speculation, Twitter board has accepted an offer from Elon Musk, the richest man in the world to buy the popular social media platform for $44 billion cash. The 16-year-old Twitter would become a private entity on completion of the deal, according to the press release. “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” said Elon Musk.

Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter for $44 billion: Know the Deal

Twitter will be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of Twitter. The deal is expected to close in 2022, subject to the approval of Twitter stockholders, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

