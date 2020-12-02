Elon Musk Wanted to Name His Tequila Brand 'Teslaquila' but Mexico Didn't Let Him. Here's Why

Apart from founding an automobile company Tesla, a space exploration company SpaceX and myriad engineering advances, billionaire businessman Elon Musk also owns a tequila drink brand which he wished to call "Teslaquila."

However, the new novelty tequila could not be named so because of the strict rules in Mexico surrounding the drink. Elon Musk had to settle for the less punny "Tesla Tequila" according to a report by The Verge.

In November this year, the company launched the Tesla Tequila priced at $250 a bottle. The drink sold out within hours, and resellers even started selling the empty bottles for up to $700 on eBay.

However, this very serious business has its origin in an April Fool's tweet from 2018. Tesla CEO Elon Musk first used the word Teslaquila in April 2018 tweet that showed Tesla going bankrupt.

Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks. This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what's the point?Happy New Month! pic.twitter.com/YcouvFz6Y1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

However, a few months later Elon seemed determined to turn the joke into reality, as in October 2018 he tweeted Teslaquila coming soon.

But the process of naming the brand was tougher than expected. Tequila is a designation of origin which means to call your drink tequila one has to produce it in Mexico and follow certain rules. According to the report, Tesla's effort to brand its drink Teslaquila was blocked by Mexico's Tequila Regulatory Council.

The council argued in November 2018 that the name 'Teslaquila' evokes the word Tequila which is a protected word.

Martín Muñoz, the council head said the name Teslaquila, could cause confusion about the drink's origin, and in February 2019 it filed an objection. The solution for Tesla was to use the word tequila without changing it so as to avoid affecting the brand.

In March 2019, the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property ruled Teslaquila could not be registered to which Musk's team argued in July, saying the name was just the Tesla brand name with "quila" added on. However, it failed to convince the regulator, which in January handed down the ruling.