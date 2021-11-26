Elon Musk Wants to 'Avenge the Dinosaurs' With Asteroid-destroying NASA Mission

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) sent its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (Dart) mission on Wednesday to test if asteroid deflection is a realistic strategy. Applauding the American space agency, SpaceX founder Elon Musk shared a tweet on Thursday. Musk’s tweet had a major reference to a catastrophic event which took place nearly 65 million years ago. The American billionaire had tweeted, “Avenge the dinosaurs.” Musk was mentioning the devastating incident which took place eons ago when an asteroid had collided with Earth leaving the dinosaur population extinct.

Musk’s tweet was well-received by his fans and followers on the micro-blogging site. One of the users shared their war-cry-esque comment which read, “For the dinosaurs.”

FOR THE DINOSAURS!!!!— Monsoon (@MonsoonGG) November 25, 2021

A fellow businessman Charlie Kindel shared his comment, “If a human is capable of preventing a bad thing, but doesn’t, it’s negligence. If a species is capable of preventing annihilation by asteroids, but does nothing, is the species negligent? I think about this often. See also malfeasance and nonfeasance.”

If a human is capable of preventing a bad thing, but doesn’t, it’s negligence. If a species is capable of preventing annihilation by asteroids, but does nothing, is the species negligent? I think about this often. See also malfeasance and nonfeasance. — Charlie 🚀 Kindel (@ckindel) November 25, 2021

Some others dubbed the mission as, “About time. Armageddon 2.0.”

About time. Armagedon 2.0!— KingDevil (@kingdevil) November 26, 2021

Musk’s SpaceX was also a part of the latest Dart mission. Weighing 610 kilograms, Dart spacecraft was scheduled to blast off from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Wednesday. Dart’s target is a harmless pair of asteroids consisting of a 163-metre moonlet asteroid called Dimorphos that orbits a larger 780-metre asteroid called Didymos. The spacecraft will collide into Dimorphos when the asteroid system is at its closest, nearly 6.8 million miles away, some time between September 26 and October 1, 2022. It should be noted that the asteroid chosen for the mission test is no threat to Earth but is simply chosen for research purposes.

With this mission, NASA will be investigating whether a spacecraft can autonomously navigate to a target asteroid and intentionally collide with it, hence preventing a collision with Earth. Using the data collected after the impact, NASA hopes to gain insights on how to protect the planet from any upcoming asteroid threats that may occur in Earth’s way.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.