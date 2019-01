Elon Musk Wants to Review Memes With PewDiePie and the Internet Can't Wait

✋ dont shoot



please host



we need this! https://t.co/6l66JTw7Vq — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) January 27, 2019

What a time to be alive! — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) January 28, 2019

I will invest in Tesla stock if you do. — Joey (@TheAn1meMan) January 28, 2019

Dear Elon,

Meme review will only take 10 minutes of your time. LWIAY will only ask for 5. An interview with Gloria Borger on PewNews 20. That is a total of 35 minutes of your undivided attention. Mars can wait. Global warming can wait. PewDiePie cant. Help your people. Thank you. — Jay Lit (@officialjaylit) January 27, 2019

It's easy to let the war, famine, and widespread sadness confuse us.



But this post reminds us that we're in a blessed timeline — Michael Reeves (@michaelreeves08) January 27, 2019

And subscribe to PewDiePie — ʙᴇɴᴊᴀᴍɪɴ ʜᴏᴘᴘᴇ (@mrbenjaminhoppe) January 27, 2019

Are you onboard the Millennium Falcon? Hope you're using it for some inspo for the interior of Starship — Everyday Astronaut (@Erdayastronaut) January 27, 2019

Billionaire Elon Musk may be running SpaceX, Tesla, Hyperloop, The Boring Company, and Neuralink, among others but that doesn't stop him from showing his love for the memes.After surviving a near-fatal experience from the bombardment of the darkest memes known to the humankind, the billionaire is determined to step up his meme-game.Not that it is our business to know what Musk is smoking this time around, but the Tony Stark of the real world has expressed a desire to host the Meme Review - a popular show run by YouTube king Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie, on which the Swedish gamer hunts for the funniest memes on Reddit and goes on to review them.Armed with his Boring Company's famous "not-a-flamethrower," the rocket-man once again took to his social media account and posted a cryptic tweet saying, "Host meme review?"Needless to say, the tweet set the Internet on fire and a possible collaboration of Musk and PewDiePie would only mean one thing - more memes!Taking note of his tweet, PewDiePie quickly responded to Musk's tweet."✋ dont shootplease hostwe need this!" Pewds wrote.Mr Beast, another popular YouTuber, was thrilled by the news and engaged himself in some fun banter with Musk.Jacksepticeye, another YouTube star, couldn't comprehend the crossover that everyone had asked for months.Naturally, Twitterati lost their collective calm.Later, in a LWIAY episode on YouTube, PewDiePie reacted to Musk's eagerness to host his Meme Review in a video titled - "What is happening?!"The big collaboration (if it happens) could mean a possible boost to PewDiePie's subscriber count, as the Swedish YouTuber, who has been in a subscriber war with an Indian music label T-Series for months, may soon be dethroned from his #1 spot.The difference between the top two YouTube channels has reduced to 200K.