LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Elon Musk Wants to Review Memes With PewDiePie and the Internet Can't Wait

Musk has expressed his desire to host the 'Meme Review' - a popular series run by Swedish gamer Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 30, 2019, 12:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Elon Musk Wants to Review Memes With PewDiePie and the Internet Can't Wait
Image credits: Elon Musk / PewDiePie
Billionaire Elon Musk may be running SpaceX, Tesla, Hyperloop, The Boring Company, and Neuralink, among others but that doesn't stop him from showing his love for the memes.

After surviving a near-fatal experience from the bombardment of the darkest memes known to the humankind, the billionaire is determined to step up his meme-game.

Not that it is our business to know what Musk is smoking this time around, but the Tony Stark of the real world has expressed a desire to host the Meme Review - a popular show run by YouTube king Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie, on which the Swedish gamer hunts for the funniest memes on Reddit and goes on to review them.

Armed with his Boring Company’s famous "not-a-flamethrower," the rocket-man once again took to his social media account and posted a cryptic tweet saying, "Host meme review?"




Needless to say, the tweet set the Internet on fire and a possible collaboration of Musk and PewDiePie would only mean one thing - more memes!

Taking note of his tweet, PewDiePie quickly responded to Musk's tweet.

"✋ dont shoot

please host

we need this!" Pewds wrote.




Mr Beast, another popular YouTuber, was thrilled by the news and engaged himself in some fun banter with Musk.

mr beast

Jacksepticeye, another YouTube star, couldn't comprehend the crossover that everyone had asked for months.




Naturally, Twitterati lost their collective calm.






















Later, in a LWIAY episode on YouTube, PewDiePie reacted to Musk's eagerness to host his Meme Review in a video titled - "What is happening?!"



The big collaboration (if it happens) could mean a possible boost to PewDiePie's subscriber count, as the Swedish YouTuber, who has been in a subscriber war with an Indian music label T-Series for months, may soon be dethroned from his #1 spot.

The difference between the top two YouTube channels has reduced to 200K.

sub count

(via Socialblade)

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram