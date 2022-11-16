Elon Musk Welcomes Ligma and Johnson, Admits to Mistake After 'Firing' Them From Twitter

Elon Musk, after whose takeover Twitter became more of a dumpster-fire than usual, is now admitting he was wrong about something. “Important to admit when I’m wrong & firing them was truly one of my biggest mistakes," Musk tweeted earlier today, welcoming back two “Twitter employees" who were never Twitter employees. The billionaire posed with pranksters Rahul Ligma and Daniel Johnson, who had earlier pretended to be fired from Twitter as Musk had gone on his (unfortunately real) mass layoff spree, where 50% of Twitter’s workforce had become a casualty.

When the news of Musk firing half of Twitter’s workforce first started making the rounds, the prankster duo had tricked many into believing they had indeed been fired when they had been photographed apparently leaving Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, each carrying a box of their belongings. Musk had reacted, tweeting, “Ligma Johnson had it coming". Later, the Tesla CEO went on to call the duo’s prank “one of the best trolls ever".

Important to admit when I’m wrong & firing them was truly one of my biggest mistakes— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022

The reaction to Musk’s little joke, however, hasn’t been all that great. It’s important to remember that this photo comes in the heels of Musk firing a veteran Twitter engineer who publicly questioned him on the platform. “He’s fired," Musk had tweeted. The former Twitter employee told Forbes that he had not received any company intimation prior to his sudden dismissal and called Musk’s team “a bunch of cowards".

The guy's just playing around w ppl's lives at this point https://t.co/bRerJuOyuV— Wimms🇰🇪🇿🇲 (@Immmanuel11) November 16, 2022

This is so gross and dehumanizing to the people he actually fired. Grow up, Elon. https://t.co/P6Hq0z3uFC— first of all, bitch, … (@thejournalista) November 15, 2022

I'm going to go out on a limb and say that pretending to bring back the people you pretended to fire when you're getting backlash for firing people over criticisng you is a pretty bad PR strategy. https://t.co/OO8ibQdbfT— Braden 🏺 (@BradenIsBased) November 15, 2022

This really is a bonkers story. These guys are pranksters who pretended to be laid off Twitter employees but nobody in the replies seems to realise it https://t.co/K8PSyZG3rT— Otto English (@Otto_English) November 15, 2022

Some people in Musk’s replies, indeed, did not seem to realise yet that this was a bit.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here