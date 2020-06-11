Elon Musk Who Flew NASA Astronauts to ISS is Asking People to Use Catapults to Travel

Be it making a life-size boomerang or building a rocket, precise calculations are a must. An inch here or there and you can go flying past your goal without any control.

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk knows a thing or two about it with his companies being successful in endeavours on earth as well as in outer space.

The technology entrepreneur has shared a video on his social media handle to show the extent to which things can go wrong if you do not plan the road ahead exactly.

In the short clip, two massive poles have been erected on top of a tall building and they are being used to catapult a man. In the distance far ahead, a slanted cushion has been placed, possibly to break his fall. As the rubber band is set loose, the man goes flying.

It takes the people on the roof a few seconds to realize that the man has gone way past the intended spot and they go helter-skelter as the video comes to an end.

Musk captioned the post with a witty line, saying: "Catapults are a great way to get somewhere fast".

This post opened the floodgates and several netizens started posting videos of poorly designed experiments.

The video had actually surfaced online back in 2016 and is originally from Dubai. It is not as dangerous as it looks as the whole thing was staged and the catapulting was a part of an ad campaign.