Elon Musk, Who Named His Son With Latin Symbols, Has a Problem With Trans Pronouns

2020 is a great year, we've jumped leaps and bounds when it has come to space technology. In 2020 we achieved a new feat: We sent NASA astronauts to space in the first-ever commercial space vehicle.

Yet, in 2020, the CEO of Tesla, the company of that space vehicle maker, still cannot wrap his head around trans pronouns.

In a tweet he posted as a reply to whether or not it's okay to correct your friends when they get pronouns wrong, he wrote: "I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare."

He cited an article which said, in 2017, Tesla was the most LGBTQ+ inclusive workplace.

The fact that Musk needed to substantiate his "I'm not problematic, but" stance with an article, is not only bizarre, but also chaotic: Imagine being one of the most inclusive workplaces in the world, and your boss still can't get your pronouns right.

Elon Muks's transphobic pronoun play didn't go down too well on Twitter.

elon musk: ok google, i can't pronounce X Æ A-12, it's in my biogoogle:: did you mean "pronouns in bio"*elon musk, forehead veins popping*: hnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnngh- — Shnowbhangi Karmakar (@Repealist_) December 17, 2020

reminder that elon musk is a 49 year old descendant of an apartheid south african emerald mine owner — ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) December 17, 2020

He/she/they isn't a nightmare. Pronouns in bios hurts nobody, and may help some folks. While I personally don't get the point, if that's how someone wants to express themselves, live and let live. — Tesla Tidbits (@teslatidbits) December 16, 2020

guy who named his kid X Æ A-12 cannot fathom using 3 different pronouns https://t.co/jhyaYq6Q9O — manny (@mannyfidel) December 16, 2020

Complaining about pronouns (that you likely never actually struggle with) is not supportive. https://t.co/EaUp5R5KaO — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) December 16, 2020

Dude you named your kid "X Æ A-12"https://t.co/luWiHqIlCZ — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) December 16, 2020

Also:"I KNOW that I should call you by the pronoun that fits you. I know, hon...But you see... the esthetics are, like, so much more important.Your identity comes second to my sense of esthetics." — David Hindberg (@AWintersong) December 16, 2020

The only thing we have to say, is if you're ever unsure of what a person's pronouns is, ask them. They'd much rather telling you than you trying to explain why personally, you don't respect how they wish to be addressed.