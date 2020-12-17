News18 Logo

Elon Musk, Who Named His Son With Latin Symbols, Has a Problem With Trans Pronouns
2-MIN READ

Elon Musk, Who Named His Son With Latin Symbols, Has a Problem With Trans Pronouns

Image credits: Reuters/Twitter.

The fact that Musk needed to substantiate his 'I'm not problematic, but' stance with an article, is not only bizarre, but also chaotic: Imagine being one of the most inclusive workplaces in the world, and your boss still can't get your pronouns right.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

2020 is a great year, we've jumped leaps and bounds when it has come to space technology. In 2020 we achieved a new feat: We sent NASA astronauts to space in the first-ever commercial space vehicle.

Yet, in 2020, the CEO of Tesla, the company of that space vehicle maker, still cannot wrap his head around trans pronouns.

In a tweet he posted as a reply to whether or not it's okay to correct your friends when they get pronouns wrong, he wrote: "I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare."

He cited an article which said, in 2017, Tesla was the most LGBTQ+ inclusive workplace.

The fact that Musk needed to substantiate his "I'm not problematic, but" stance with an article, is not only bizarre, but also chaotic: Imagine being one of the most inclusive workplaces in the world, and your boss still can't get your pronouns right.

Elon Muks's transphobic pronoun play didn't go down too well on Twitter.

The only thing we have to say, is if you're ever unsure of what a person's pronouns is, ask them. They'd much rather telling you than you trying to explain why personally, you don't respect how they wish to be addressed.


