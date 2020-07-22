BUZZ

Elon Musk, Who Shipped Men to Space, is Busy Asking Everyone for Memes on Twitter

Elon Musk, who owns companies like Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, Hyperloop, The Boring Company, has 37 million followers on Twitter and he keeps finding ways to keep them hooked.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 22, 2020, 3:39 PM IST
Technology entrepreneur Elon Musk knows how to use his Twitter handle for his business, as well as entertaining his followers and fans. Be it the birth of his son, his name, his new technological initiatives, Musk is there always for it. But Tesla boss is also a fan of memes, as much as he has been featuring in many meme templates.

On Wednesday, Musk tweeted asking his fans to drop memes.

Here are some top memes that will make you go ROFL. Take a look:

Amid all the tweets that kept dropping in, a follower asked Musk what his favourite was. He didn't say what the meme was but said that it involved a bear.

Elon Musk, who owns companies like Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, Hyperloop, The Boring Company, has 37 million followers on Twitter and he keeps finding ways to keep them hooked.

Last year too, Musk invited his followers to drop in some 'dankest memes', but it looks like he was sent some stranger memes as he later reiterated saying he had called for dank memes and not dark memes.

