Elon Musk, Who Shipped Men to Space, is Busy Asking Everyone for Memes on Twitter

Technology entrepreneur Elon Musk knows how to use his Twitter handle for his business, as well as entertaining his followers and fans. Be it the birth of his son, his name, his new technological initiatives, Musk is there always for it. But Tesla boss is also a fan of memes, as much as he has been featuring in many meme templates.

On Wednesday, Musk tweeted asking his fans to drop memes.

Here are some top memes that will make you go ROFL. Take a look:

If George Washington had a modern haircut pic.twitter.com/MmkEMAmjnG — Kable10 (@Kable_10) July 22, 2020

If George W. Bush *didn't* have a modern haircut pic.twitter.com/2KuiCKwpYB — Scott G (@scttfrnks) July 22, 2020

Is it the perfect meme for a certain situation? pic.twitter.com/gO1YnYCwXz — Renata Konkoly (@RenataKonkoly) July 22, 2020

I made this, based on my life. pic.twitter.com/69Q8CnZxuQ — M●nikæ W●jdas (@MoWo91) July 22, 2020

Amid all the tweets that kept dropping in, a follower asked Musk what his favourite was. He didn't say what the meme was but said that it involved a bear.

Elon whats the best meme in your gallery!? — Evelyn Janeidy Arevalo (@JaneidyEve) July 22, 2020

Can’t say, but it involves a — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2020

Elon Musk, who owns companies like Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, Hyperloop, The Boring Company, has 37 million followers on Twitter and he keeps finding ways to keep them hooked.

Last year too, Musk invited his followers to drop in some 'dankest memes', but it looks like he was sent some stranger memes as he later reiterated saying he had called for dank memes and not dark memes.