Elon Musk, World's Richest Person, is Busy Rick-rolling the Internet

Elon Musk, world’s richest man, isn’t exactly shy of hitting “send tweet” on the occasional juvenile joke. The Rickrolling trend, though it was relegated to those niches of Facebook for a while, has started making a bit of a comeback and with Musk’s latest tweet, it’s certainly only coming back stronger. Rickroll is an age-old Internet bait which involves an Internet person providing you with a video URL of the supposedly relevant topic except it’s not. The link redirects you to the music video of English singer Rick Astley’s 1987 single “Never Gonna Give You Up”.

The photo Musk shared looks like some sort of a blurred landscape; it tells you not to turn your phone to the left. Naturally, you would turn it to the left and what now appears is Rick Astley from the Never Gonna Give You Up.

What we’re told not to do, is the exact same thing we’re happy doing https://t.co/wuA6kPmqFx — S҈A҈D҈E҈Y҈E҈✨ (@PraiseFelix13) May 26, 2022

never did I ever think I'd be rick rolled by one of the most richest people on earth … fuck https://t.co/9win6O6oBK — erica (@hey_its_neenee) May 26, 2022

“did elon musk just rick roll you? damn, man really is goated” -my bf https://t.co/ZESuEdHc9P — lex ❀ (@alexiscxcilia) May 26, 2022

Elon Musk has been putting Twitter to all sorts of use. He recently posted a job advertisement on Twitter leaving the netizens in splits. In his tweet, Musk mentioned that Tesla is building a hardcore litigation department “where we directly initiate and execute lawsuits.” He wrote, “The team will report directly to me. Please send 3 to 5 bullet points describing evidence of exceptional ability.” He further mentioned two more points as his commitments as he assured that the company will never seek victory in a just case against them, even if they will probably win. Also, the company will never surrender/settle an unjust case against them, even if they lose. “Looking for hardcore streetfighters, not white-shoe lawyers like Perkins or Cooley who thrive on corruption. There will be blood,” he wrote.

