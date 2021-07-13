Elon Musk Wrote a Haiku About Why Space Travel Represents Hope

Elon Musk is the Tesla boss and SpaceX CEO. But he’s also a myriad of other things, especially on Twitter. Elon Musk wants to colonize Mars, put Dogecoin on the Moon, and share his obsession with memes on the microblogging platform. Musk is known on the Internet for these - he regularly posts memes (sometimes stolen ones), replies to random tweets about him, or which he finds interesting, and has mentioned that he personally manages the Twitter profile, which many times has led to the rise, and fall in prices of cryptocurrency markets. But other than being a meme connoisseur and a professional in the space industry, Musk also has a new talent he unveiled on Twitter on Tuesday morning: Haiku enthusiast.

After Richard Branson jetted off to the edge of space on his private spacecraft, Musk has also expressed ambitions of the same, even mentioning that he wants to colonize Mars when SpaceX gets there. Additionally, Musk mirroring Branson’s space ambitions explained why space is a big deal and a hope for man people: with a Haiku aimed at those who ‘attack space.’

“those who attack space

maybe don’t realize that

space represents hope

for so many people."

Haikus are usually only three lines, totalling 17 syllables. The first line is 5 syllables, the second line is 7 syllables and the third line is 5 syllables like the first. We counted the syllables on Musk’s Haiku — they’re 5-7-5. Musk, however, has one additional line of 6 syllables.

Elon Musk has been very open about his space ambitions, more specifically, getting humans to Mars. Musk had mentioned his plans of taking humans to Mars for a while - and he in February mentioned a timeline for it. About Mars specifically, for the first time ever, Musk has mentioned a time-line to get humans on the red planet. “Five and a half years," Musk told hosts Sriram Krishnan and Aarthi Ramamurthy at the beginning of the show. While that’s not a hard deadline. Musk listed a number of caveats — there’s a raft of technological advances that must be made in the intervening years.

The strange thing is the deadline may be a little ambitious, as even USA’s leading space agency, NASA, had a much more different date, one which is seven years after Musk’s time. The Perseverance uncrewed rover will arrive later this month to take rock samples and search for signs of ancient life on the Red Planet - but the first humans aren’t due to arrive on a NASA funded rocket until at least 2033.

That will be part of the Artemis - to the Moon and Mars - mission that will first see a sustainable presence established on the lunar surface.

