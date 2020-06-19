BUZZ

Elon Musk's 8-year-old Tweet About Sending Astronauts to Space Has Aged Well and We are Glad

(Image credit: Twitter)

The post tweeted out on June 12, 2012, showed the visuals of the SuperDraco, rocket engine being fired at full thrust.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 19, 2020, 4:08 PM IST
Eight years ago, SpaceX founder Elon Musk dreamt of sending astronauts to space. Eight years later, he has it fulfilled.

A viral tweet of the billionaire entrepreneur from 2012 has started doing the rounds of social media. The post tweeted out on June 12, 2012, shows the visuals of the SuperDraco, rocket engine being fired at full thrust. Taking to the image, Musk said, "Needed to carry astronauts on Dragon."

The SuperDraco is part of SpaceX Draco family of rocket engines.

Musk's old tweet was pulled out by netizens, who reminded that how eight years after, SpaceX has created history by launching two Americans into orbit from Florida on May 30, in a landmark mission marking the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from US soil in nine years.

One user hailed Musk and said, "8 years ago. Astronauts were carried indeed!"

Others had similar opinions.

Few days back, Musk also tweeted, "SpaceX is building floating, superheavy-class spaceports for Mars, Moon & hypersonic travel around Earth." The spacesports have been reported to be at least 35 kms from the coastline and would be used for launching the starship rockets.

