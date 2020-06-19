Elon Musk's 8-year-old Tweet About Sending Astronauts to Space Has Aged Well and We are Glad

Eight years ago, SpaceX founder Elon Musk dreamt of sending astronauts to space. Eight years later, he has it fulfilled.

A viral tweet of the billionaire entrepreneur from 2012 has started doing the rounds of social media. The post tweeted out on June 12, 2012, shows the visuals of the SuperDraco, rocket engine being fired at full thrust. Taking to the image, Musk said, "Needed to carry astronauts on Dragon."

The SuperDraco is part of SpaceX Draco family of rocket engines.

Just fired our Superdraco escape rocket engine at full thrust! Needed to carry astronauts on Dragon pic.twitter.com/ef86qbWF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 18, 2012

Musk's old tweet was pulled out by netizens, who reminded that how eight years after, SpaceX has created history by launching two Americans into orbit from Florida on May 30, in a landmark mission marking the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from US soil in nine years.

One user hailed Musk and said, "8 years ago. Astronauts were carried indeed!"

8 years ago. Astronauts were carried indeed! https://t.co/k2a3x2FVob — Viv 🐉 (@flcnhvy) June 18, 2020

Others had similar opinions.

THE master at making shit happen. I'm so thankful @elonmusk is using his extraordinary talent for good. — Cybertruck dude (@MarkJam93765764) June 18, 2020

So much has happened since! WOW Amazing track. — Filipe Dória (@FilipeDoria1020) June 18, 2020

Superdraco! That’s quite a name! — Daisy Pangilinan🇵🇭 (@EnheduannaOfUr) June 18, 2020

Few days back, Musk also tweeted, "SpaceX is building floating, superheavy-class spaceports for Mars, Moon & hypersonic travel around Earth." The spacesports have been reported to be at least 35 kms from the coastline and would be used for launching the starship rockets.

