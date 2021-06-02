Elon Musk's Brother Used This Genius Trick to Help Future Tesla CEO Board School Bus on Time

Being on time is something that a lot of us struggle with. If you are someone who finds it hard to wake up to morning alarm or finish your chores on time, don’t be disheartened, because even some of the most successful people in the world, such as Elon Musk, faced the same problem once. However, his brother Kimbal Musk, figured out a trick to make sure that Elon did not miss the school bus in the morning.

A Twitter user recently shared an excerpt from a 2018 Washington Post article that details how Kimbal used to deliberately tell Elon that the bus is arriving, several minutes ahead of its actual schedule, so that he could be ready to catch it on time.

Hurry and go do your presentation, @elonmusk! Today is June 11th, 2021! pic.twitter.com/CBPOVij4sE— Pope of Muskanity (@RationalEtienne) May 29, 2021

The post depicting the tale went viral and even the Tesla CEO replied to the post confirming its accuracy.

Soon, some netizens began to share how relatable this is and what they do in their households to win the race against time, while were amused by the story and gave their own hilarious takes on it.

Kimbal: hey let’s go to schoolElon: give me two weeks and I’m ready — Lucca Huguet (@luccahuguet) May 30, 2021

It’s exactly what i do for my girlfriend for literally every appointment. Works like a charm, and the look on her face, when i tell her we are right on time and not too late, is priceless..— funkfox (@funkfox2) May 30, 2021

My brother use to twist my ankles to wake me up. Hated that.— AndyZig (@AndyZig) May 30, 2021

I see EST (Elon Standard Time) has been a thing for quite a long timeNonetheless, you do always deliver — Adam Klotz (@Adamklotz_) May 30, 2021

Kimbal Musk currently sits on Tesla’s board.

