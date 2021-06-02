buzz

Elon Musk's Brother Used This Genius Trick to Help Future Tesla CEO Board School Bus on Time
Elon Musk's Brother Used This Genius Trick to Help Future Tesla CEO Board School Bus on Time

Image Credits: Twitter/@kimbal

Kimbal Musk used to make sure that Teslaman Elon Musk was always on time in the morning.

Being on time is something that a lot of us struggle with. If you are someone who finds it hard to wake up to morning alarm or finish your chores on time, don’t be disheartened, because even some of the most successful people in the world, such as Elon Musk, faced the same problem once. However, his brother Kimbal Musk, figured out a trick to make sure that Elon did not miss the school bus in the morning.

A Twitter user recently shared an excerpt from a 2018 Washington Post article that details how Kimbal used to deliberately tell Elon that the bus is arriving, several minutes ahead of its actual schedule, so that he could be ready to catch it on time.

The post depicting the tale went viral and even the Tesla CEO replied to the post confirming its accuracy.

Soon, some netizens began to share how relatable this is and what they do in their households to win the race against time, while were amused by the story and gave their own hilarious takes on it.

Kimbal Musk currently sits on Tesla’s board.

first published:June 02, 2021, 11:33 IST