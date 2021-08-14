Elon Musk is a lot of things: He is the Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss, cryptocurrency Dogecoin market mover, Bitcoin enthusiast, serial meme-poster on Twitter. His compensation from Tesla, one of the world’s largest e-vehicle companies, however, was allegedly zero in the year 2020. Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s total compensation for 2020 was nil, compared to $23,760 in 2019, reported Reuters. The electric-car maker also said in a regulatory filing that finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn’s total compensation was $46.6 million, versus the $21.2 million he got in 2019. The pay package of Musk, who is also a major shareholder and CEO of rocket maker SpaceX, requires Tesla’s market capitalization and financial growth to hit a series of rising targets. As of April, Musk had qualified for Tesla options in his 2018 pay package that are now worth over $30 billion.

Tesla added “Technoking of Tesla" to Musk’s list of official titles in a regulatory filing in March that also named Kirkhorn “Master of Coin." In April, Reuters had reported that Musk, who is also a major shareholder and CEO of rocket maker SpaceX, receives no salary at Tesla. His pay package requires Tesla’s market capitalization and financial growth to hit a series of rising target.

Tesla’s quarterly report in April 2021 hit targets qualifying Chief Executive Elon Musk for two options payouts worth a combined $11 billion. The electric car maker beat Wall Street’s expectations for first-quarter revenue and profit, boosted by record deliveries, robust demand from China and environmental credit sales. It reported quarterly revenue of $10.39 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.84 billion, surpassing milestones that trigger the vesting of the fifth and sixth of 12 tranches of options granted to Musk in his 2018 pay package to buy discounted Tesla shares.

But what about Musk? Musk has, in his own words, always been more of a ‘volunteer.’ In an old video from 2008 Musk had spoken about when “somebody buys a Tesla Roadster, (which then cost 100,000$) sports car, every penny that Tesla makes, goes into the development of a smaller lower-cost vehicle." He adds how there’s no dividend ever, and “My salary is minimum wage." He even jokes about how, “I’m a volunteer, basically."

Tesla’s shares have receded from record highs in 2021 after jumping more than eight-fold last year.

