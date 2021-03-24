Elon Musk's Controversial Take on Aliens Has Started a Blurry UFO Footage War on Twitter

Tesla boss Elon Musk has an impact on Twitter and that’s putting it mildly. a lot of opinions on everything under the sun. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss has hinted at ‘aliens’ in the past, but on his personal Twitter which has the effect to move stock markets, he has recently shared a meme graph of how there is never any 1080p HD resolution videos or photos of aliens. In the tweet, he shows two graphs, one showing how camera resolution has gradually gotten better over time, vs how footage of UFO sightings has always continued in a linear graph, moving forward in time, never moving upward.

Usually, Musk’s horde of fans on the internet retweet or agree with everything on his every tweet but this time, Musk’s opinions are being opposed by some fans. He recently posted the ‘Strongest argument against aliens’ as a piece of definitive evidence to disprove alien life.

However, fans, scientists, and even social media celebrities have strongly disagreed and have been pointing out flaws in his arguments. But Musk doesn’t need to worry, his hardcore fans are tackling each opposing Tweet with justifications for the man’s views.

It all started when Musk shared this Tweet:

Strongest argument against aliens pic.twitter.com/eF2FFZpJQE— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2021

The first graph is meant to represent the evolution of high-revolution cameras in the past few decades. As evident, the camera qualities have grown magnificently. The other graph, a stagnant line, represents the evolution of alleged alien aircraft pictures. Which obviously are still so hazy that one cannot detect anything.

The Tweet received over 416K likes and thousands of replies and retweets. But disagreeing with Musk, many responded to the graph shared by him and why they thought a clearer image of an UFO is not achievable.

Gamer Chris Covent argued that not having a 4k image doesn’t negate the fact that aliens aren’t real.

So are you saying that without a 4k image that aliens dont exist?? That is bullshit! You know damn well that aliens are real.— Covent (@ChrisCovent) March 23, 2021

A Musk fan defended the Tesla CEO’s tweet by this.

He does believe aliens are real…its just kinda of upsetting that every "ufo sightings" are like 180p or something..why are the images always look like crap!— Evilspot (@EvilspotMLG) March 23, 2021

People came up with a lot of reasons for the cameras to be glitchy. Those included alien effect to their swift movements. However, some even questioned the quality of our current cameras.

“OH LOOK A FLYING SHIP FULL OF ALIENS” *lemme grab my worst possible camera* pic.twitter.com/a7euLiYoUI— Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) March 23, 2021

Also why is the quality of bank surveillance cameras so terrible? pic.twitter.com/1Cp5GEVCY2— Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) March 23, 2021

Well the issue is Aliens move very fast .— Ash WSB 🍥 (@ashwsbreal) March 23, 2021

Artificial Intelligence scientist Lex Fridman questioned Musk’s intentions behind Tweeting this:

That's exactly what an alien would tweet.— Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) March 23, 2021

Others also questioned whether this was ‘strongest’ proof against extra-terrestrial existence.

I thought there was a reverse correlation 😉 ….as smartphone cameras proliferated everywhere, random UFO sightings seem to have gone down 🙂— Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) March 23, 2021

What about this ? Taken 1966 (I think) in Australia. pic.twitter.com/nLdI4YaXrj— Pat Reilly (@machlooper) March 23, 2021

Strongest argument for aliens pic.twitter.com/mniVTx12m9— The Chairman (@WSBChairman) March 23, 2021

A strong argument indeed is the fact that if cameras have actually become so advanced that we can carry them in our pockets and take portrait modes with our phones, why is it difficult to get a decent UFO picture.

pic.twitter.com/3UrseBSKmV— Sir Doge of the Coin (@dogeofficialceo) March 23, 2021

From claiming that the Great Pyramids in Egypt were built by aliens (which later turned out to be a joke), to disproving their existence, Musk has come a long way.