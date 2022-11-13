Elon Musk's Cryptic Tweet Could Be a Warning For Bots

Elon Musk has once again posted a cryptic tweet on his official Twitter handle and it could be a warning for bots. The tweet does not have any text but has two emojis which convey a lot. It also had a ‘soon’ status update. In the tweet, Musk has used a grave sign with a robot sign, which could clearly indicate, RIP bots. This comes in as Musk has introduced $8 for blue ticks as a means to eliminate trolls and bots on the platform. The controversial move brought a storm of criticism against Musk, with mounting concerns about safety and misinformation. As per him, this could also help Twitter to not entirely rely on advertisers to pay its bills.

The tweet went viral and managed to gather over 406K likes. Have a look:

“ive been added to at least 10 group messages with bots sending out fake job opportunities this week,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Unfortunately, since my account replicates the work of a bot, this may include the Tweet Finder account. If so, it’s been an honour serving you all.”

Meanwhile, earlier, Musk posted a meme, standing by his decision and taking a dig at US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. AOC had earlier tweeted, “Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually a USD 8/mo subscription plan.” Musk had replied: “Your feedback is appreciated; now pay $8.”

When former Democratic Party candidate and writer Heidi Briones asked him if he would pay the $8 charge himself, he replied “100%”. The meme consists of a T-shirt that reads, “Your feedback is appreciated. Now pay $8.

“Following her argument with Musk on the social media platform, AOC had said that her Twitter “mentions and notifications conveniently” stopped working after she “[seemed] to have gotten under a certain billionaire’s skin.”

