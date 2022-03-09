Elon Musk's Cryptic Tweet Has Bitcoin Reference Hidden in Plain Sight, Can You See it?

Elon Musk’s latest tweet hides a name. The billionaire tweeted a photo that has the names of four FMCG companies. A few letters from each brand were circled to form a name - Satoshi Nakamoto. Nakamoto is believed to be the inventor of bitcoin, but no one really knows the truth. The inventor of bitcoin still remains unidentified and several persons at different times have been thought to be the bitcoin coder. Interestingly, Elon Musk too was suspected to be Satoshi Nakamoto which he had denied later in a 2017 tweet.

While the tweet puzzled a few, others helped by sharing who Nakamoto is.

“What is that mean?"

What is that mean?— Kate Dinh (@KateDinh49) March 9, 2022

“Satoshi Nakamoto is the name used by the presumed pseudonymous person or persons who developed bitcoin, authored the bitcoin white paper, and created and deployed bitcoin’s original reference implementation."

Satoshi Nakamoto is the name used by the presumed pseudonymous person or persons who developed bitcoin, authored the bitcoin white paper, and created and deployed bitcoin's original reference implementation.— B (@yardimsever15) March 9, 2022

“Satoshi Nakamoto."

“He is one of the most unselfish inventors in human history apparently. #bitcoin"

He is one of the most unselfish inventors in human history apparently. #bitcoin— Jay | OKX CEO (@Jay_OKX) March 9, 2022

“Well, looks like Bitcoin is going to pump even more after this tweet."

Well, looks like Bitcoin is going to pump even more after this tweet— Ferg (@Ferg) March 9, 2022

“Hahaha the real Satoshi seems confused about where his bitcoin is stashed. Maybe he forgot."

Hahaha the real Satoshi seems confused about where his bitcoin is stashed. Maybe he forgot 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Nw8qMUGY7v— Antonio Lievano (@AntonioJLievano) March 9, 2022

Recently, Elon Musk earned a few more fans on the internet as he responded to the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and provided them Starlink stations. Starlink, which is an offering by Musk’s company SpaceX, gives satellite internet access. In a tweet, the Ukraine official had asked Musk to provide the besieged country with Starlink stations so that they remain connected to the world. In around 10 hours, Musk replied to the tweet saying that the service was now active in Ukraine. “"@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand," the Ukrainian minister had tweet.

