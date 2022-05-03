Elon Musk attended Met Gala 2022 and he cited a very ‘desi’ reason for doing so. The billionaire, who recently bought Twitter, went to the fashion extravaganza with his mother, Maye Musk, a model. When asked why he had come to the gala, Musk answered: “My mom wanted to come, so I brought her." This reason, of course, resonated hard with desi children who are perceived to be family-oriented. The clip grabbed more attention when Musk himself responded to it with a laughing emoji.

A few netizens called Musk a ‘good boy’.

“@elonmusk is a gooood boy. His Mama’s so proud."

“Damn he’s just a normal dude who loves his ma."

“Good Son."

“*KGF mother sentiment bgm*"

“Mumma’s Boy #Elon_Musk."

“Protect this man at any cost."

“Behind every successful man is a woman he calls mom!"

The Met Gala theme this year is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” The evening will celebrate the Met museum’s new exhibition of the same name, which will be presented across 13 of the American period rooms at The Met. The exhibition opens on May 7 and will remain on display through September 5, 2022. This year’s theme is part two of the museum’s celebration of American style. The first part titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” opened in September 2021 and will also remain on display in The Met until September 5, reported Vogue. The Met Gala red carpet dress code this year is all about gilded glamour.

The official co-chairs for the Met Gala this year are Hollywood couple Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, actress Regina King, and actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Honorary chairs for the evening will be Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Vogue’s editor Anna Wintour.

Met Gala 2022, the fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, United States, is a star-studded affair as it welcomes stars, young creatives, and industry paragons. Global celebrities will be walking the red carpet and climb the steps of the Metropolitan Museum making fashion statements through their couture.

