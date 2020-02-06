Take the pledge to vote

Elon Musk's EDM Track Becomes the 8th 'Hottest Song' on SoundCloud

Elon Musk shared the news on Twitter and said , 'Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe' has become the '8th hottest song on the SoundCloud.'

Trending Desk

Updated:February 6, 2020, 5:46 PM IST
Elon Musk's EDM Track Becomes the 8th 'Hottest Song' on SoundCloud
(Image credit: Twitter/Elon Musk)

Tech billionaire and Tesla founder Elon Musk recently released an EDM song, which has now made it to the top 10 of popular streaming site SoundCloud.

Musk shared the news on Twitter and said ,“Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe” has become “8th hottest song on the SoundCloud.” It has been streamed over 2.5 million times and has garnered over 40, 000 likes.

The SpaceX CEO in a follow up tweet wrote that he would put it into his Linkedin profile.

To his tweet, Linkedin replied and said that they would help him with ‘Emo G’.

The entrepreneur’s tweet has received over 40, 000 likes and has been retweeted over 2,000 times.

Tesla CEO took the internet by surprise when he announced that he had written the lyrics and performed the vocals himself. His dance track titled “Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe” was released on ‘Emo G Records’ on January 31.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
