Elon Musk's EDM Track Becomes the 8th 'Hottest Song' on SoundCloud
Elon Musk shared the news on Twitter and said , 'Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe' has become the '8th hottest song on the SoundCloud.'
(Image credit: Twitter/Elon Musk)
Tech billionaire and Tesla founder Elon Musk recently released an EDM song, which has now made it to the top 10 of popular streaming site SoundCloud.
Musk shared the news on Twitter and said ,“Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe” has become “8th hottest song on the SoundCloud.” It has been streamed over 2.5 million times and has garnered over 40, 000 likes.
8th hottest song on Soundcloud!!https://t.co/5FJNJYc9kA pic.twitter.com/PmoBYJL4in— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2020
The SpaceX CEO in a follow up tweet wrote that he would put it into his Linkedin profile.
To his tweet, Linkedin replied and said that they would help him with ‘Emo G’.
We can help you with that, Emo G.— LinkedIn (@LinkedIn) February 6, 2020
The entrepreneur’s tweet has received over 40, 000 likes and has been retweeted over 2,000 times.
Tesla CEO took the internet by surprise when he announced that he had written the lyrics and performed the vocals himself. His dance track titled “Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe” was released on ‘Emo G Records’ on January 31.
Just wrote a song called “Don’t doubt yer vibe”— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2020
