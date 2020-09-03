Elon Musk's 'Embarrassing' Physics Homework Goes Viral. Twitter Asks 'What Grade Did You Get?'

Elon Musk tweeting about his old homework is setting a mood for a meme fest among netizens.

Recently the Tesla and SpaceX CEO took to Twitter a couple of days back to say, "Just learned that my physics prof from Penn is head of Fermilab & still has some of my old homework."

A mere mention of Musk's homework was quick enough to tickle the curiosity of netizens as one of them asked if he could give his audience a sneek-peek into his homework days.

Just learned that my physics prof from Penn is head of Fermilab & still has some of my old homework ☺️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2020

In a subsequent tweet Musk resisted the requested while saying "It's too embarrassing for him". However, he eventually decided to share a picture of his physics homework from his early years and said, "Yeah, he sent it to me through a mutual physics prof friend at Caltech/CERN. Very basic stuff."

The crimson-textured sheet showed his name 'Elon Musk' written on the top left corner while 5/5, 1/1 scores is also marked on it.

It’s too embarrassing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2020

Yeah, he sent it to me through a mutual physics prof friend at Caltech/CERN. Very basic stuff. pic.twitter.com/CI2DZEGjcB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2020

Musk's homework sheets quickly went viral attracting all sort of questions, while memes started rolling.

Why was your handwriting in 144p? — ͏͏͏͏͏͏ (@stephenpallotta) September 1, 2020

Scale of 1-10, how much did you enjoy doing this? — K10✨ (@Kristennetten) September 1, 2020

Sweet! It should be framed all fancy with Tesla and SpaceX crests! pic.twitter.com/AoU1ysmQmT — Sonny Garza (@SonnyGarza9) August 30, 2020

What grades did you get 😂 — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) August 30, 2020

Owner of a multibillion dollar rocket company and leading the path in various route, on the leading edge of technologiesBut the photograph is in a manner so we can't read pic.twitter.com/I9ROwTQ3JD — Subjectivism (@Limpidliestish) September 1, 2020

Make sure you preserve all those papers because they are going to be in the Elon Musk's museum someday. — IheartTesla (@IheartTesla) September 1, 2020

Few days back, Elon Musk had put computer chips in animal brains, in a test so that humans can ‘save and replay memories’ someday.

Elon Musk’s neuroscience startup Neuralink on Friday unveiled a pig named Gertrude that has had a coin-sized computer chip in its brain for two months, showing off an early step toward the goal of curing human diseases with the same type of implant. Co-founded by Tesla Inc and SpaceX CEO Musk in 2016, San Francisco Bay Area-based Neuralink aims to implant wireless brain-computer interfaces that include thousands of electrodes in the most complex human organ to help cure neurological conditions like Alzheimer’s, dementia and spinal cord injuries and ultimately fuse humankind with artificial intelligence.