Elon Musk's Ex Auctions Unseen Pics, Gifts From Their Relationship to Raise Funds For Son

Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Gwynne, has now set out to auction fond mementos of their relationships that include unseen photographs of the Tesla owner from his younger days. For those unaware, Musk dated Gwynne back in 1994 when the duo was in their early 20s. While studying at the University of Pennsylvania, the two were romantically linked for a year before they called it quits. Now, Gwynne has decided to auction personal items of their relationship to raise money for her stepson’s college tuition.

As reported by Daily Mail, the personal items are made available for purchase on RR Auctions. The items include about eighteen photos of Musk, some are solo stills of the Tesla owner while some are group photographs of Gwynne and his friends. If the report is to be believed then each picture will have a minimum bid of about $100. The auction also includes a birthday card signed by Musk that reads, “Happy Birthday Jennifer (aka, Boo-Boo) Love, Elon,” which is approximately priced at $1,331. Lastly, a one-dollar bill signed by the Space X mogul and a gifted 14k gold necklace sits at $2,200 with about 14 bids and $357 with 8 bids respectively.

While speaking to Daily Mail, Gwynne opened up about their one-year-long relationship by calling it ‘sweet’ but not ‘extremely affectionate’. It was his shy nature that attracted Gwynne the most. She explained that they met in the fall of 1994. “I was a junior and he was a senior. We were in the same dorm and we worked together. His shy nature attracted me at first. He used to be my type.”

She revealed that at the time, Musk was infatuated with the concept of electronic cars and would talk about it every now and then. She continued, “He was very intense, very focused on his studies. Back then he was always talking about electric cars. He was definitely going somewhere. He just saw school as a stepping stone.” Gwynne claimed that she treasured her mementos with Musk for a long time before she finally made the decision of selling them. “I’ve had these pictures and the notes for a long, long time. But now I’m like, ‘Well the man cannot stay out of the headlines,’ so,” she explained.

Reportedly, the two called it quits when Musk moved to Palo Alto in 1995. The auction of all the items is set to be ending on September 14.

