Elon Musk's Girlfriend Grimes Says She 'Finally Has Covid' and Seems to Be Enjoying It

Current world's richest man, Elon Musk's girlfriend Grimes says she’s "finally" caught COVID-19 .

The Canadian singer and recent mother of Musk's son, X Æ A-Xii, shared the news on her Instagram story.

"Finally got COVID but weirdly enjoying the DayQuil fever dream ... 2021," wrote Grimes.

According to NYPost, the singer also included an image of artwork for signer SZA’s tune “Good Days,” adding, “This song is soooo” followed by several emojis.

Grimes doesn’t mention whether Musk or her child were also diagnosed.

Last week, Grimes released the Rave Edition of her 2020 album ''Miss Anthropocene''.

The original album topped Billboard''s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart in March and peaked at No 4 on Billboard''s Alternative Albums chart.

Earlier, Elon Musk had stirred up controversy over his Covid-19 tests when he called them "bogus."

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk had said that he tested positive for Covid-19 and then negative on the same day.

Musk, who was having symptoms of a "typical cold" and "nothing unusual so far," did four tests in November.

"Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for Covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD," tweeted Musk, who is known for his cavalier attitude towards the disease.

The test that the SpaceX CEO mentioned in the tweet refers to the BD Veritor test, a nasal swabs-based test designed to give results in 15 minutes. His tweet, however, didn't sit well with Twitterati who called the post "irresponsible" and said he was "feeding" to the conspiracy theorists.

According to a report in Forbes, the test is being used due to the current emergency situation even though it has not yet been cleared or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"If it's happening to me, it's happening to others. I'm getting PCR tests from separate labs. Results will take about 24 hours," Musk said.

A vocal critic of sweeping restriction put in the wake of the pandemic, the tech billionaire had earlier said that he would not take a vaccine against the disease when it becomes available.