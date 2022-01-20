Elon Musk's 'Interstellar' Meme on Cryptocurrency Stress Sends Dogecoin to the Moon

Elon Musk tweeted an Interstellar Crypto meme and as is custom with the Tesla boss’ tweets, it caused DogeCoin to skyrocket. Dogecoin price jumped 2% to an intraday high of $0.167, reported CoinCu.com. In Christopher Nolan’s film Interstellar the famous dialogue that has now been severely meme-d, “one hour here is seven years on Earth", occurs when the characters land on a planet called Miller where time dilation occurs due to severe gravity. Musk used the meme to convey the extreme and notorious volatility of the crypto world. The Interstellar meme has become something of a fixture in the Crypto world for this reason. For instance, Musk’s tweets had caused a Dogecoin surge last year. As per CoinDesk, Dogecoin is currently at $0.164488 to be precise, which is a 24-hour high of 2.83% at the time of writing this article.

Mentally I'm 300 years old. Physically I'm 18— JRNY Crypto 🧪 (@JRNYcrypto) January 20, 2022

A Twitter user had an entire explanation about the time difference between Miller and Earth. No one knows what Nolan might think of this. Check it out here regardless.

Seconds that pass on Earth for every second spent on Miller. Times this for the interval between each 'tic', and you get 77,000 Earth seconds, about 21 hours. So every 'tick' you hear is an entire day passing by on Earth.— Astronomiaum 🌎 🚀 (@Astronomiaum) January 20, 2022

Tom Cruise is ready to leave Scientology for Crypto— NicoleBehnam.eth (@NicoleBehnam) January 20, 2022

If Elon tweets every 30 seconds all Cryptos will reach the moon within 7 years.— CoBe (@CoreyBenore) January 20, 2022

Musk has always been vocal about his support for the meme cryptocurrency. Last year in December, he meted out some advice to Doge owners. “The core focus of the @MyDogeOfficial vision is to break the dependence on CEXs like binance and robinhood and let #shibes take custody of their own coins!" a Twitter user who goes by the username @MyDogeCTO said. To this, Lee replied saying, “not your keys, not your crypto." Musk strongly agreed with Lee with his one word response - “Exactly."

CoinCu.com reported that public interest in Doge was reignited earlier this month after Musk’s decision to make Tesla merch available for purchase with Dogecoin. In December, Musk said Tesla would accept Dogecoin as payment for merchandise on a test basis, sending the meme-based cryptocurrency up 24 percent. “Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes," Musk said in a tweet. Dogecoin, popular among retail investors, raced up to $0.20 after the tweet. Musk’s tweets on the cryptocurrency, including the one where he called it the “people’s crypto", have helped the meme coin soar 5,859 percent over the past year, according to data from Coinbase website. Musk did not specify what merchandise, which starts from $50 and goes as high as $1,900, could be bought with dogecoin.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.