Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Elon Musk's Launch of 60 SpaceX Satellites Upsets Astronomers over 'Changing Night Sky'

According to astronomers, the recently launched satellites are posing an obstruction to sky watchers as these are producing an unprecedented source of light pollution.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 3, 2020, 7:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Elon Musk's Launch of 60 SpaceX Satellites Upsets Astronomers over 'Changing Night Sky'
File Photo of SpaceX founder Elon Musk (Image: Reuters)

Following the launch of SpaceX satellites, astronomers have expressed concerns accusing SpaceX CEO Elon Musk of “changing the night sky” for his personal ambition.

Recently, SpaceX sent 60 satellites into orbit. The launch is a part of the company’s Starlink project, which is expected to build a broadband internet business by deploying hundreds of satellites in a year.

According to its official site, Starlink will be a constellation made up of thousands of mass-produced small satellites that will work with ground transceivers. The latest launch is fourth in the series of Starlink satellites launches.

According to astronomers, the recently launched satellites are posing an obstruction to sky watchers as these are producing an unprecedented source of light pollution.

Astronomer Daniel Caton told Forbes that the Starlink satellites posed a great challenge as they are 99 per cent brighter than other satellites and jeopardize the view from the earth.

SpaceX will launch another 1,500 satellites this year, and the number of Starlink satellites will touch 12,000.

However, SpaceX is not the only one. Apart from Musk's company, Amazon, OneWeb and others are also planning to send similar dense mega-constellations in the near future.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram