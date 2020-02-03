Elon Musk's Launch of 60 SpaceX Satellites Upsets Astronomers over 'Changing Night Sky'

Following the launch of SpaceX satellites, astronomers have expressed concerns accusing SpaceX CEO Elon Musk of “changing the night sky” for his personal ambition.

Recently, SpaceX sent 60 satellites into orbit. The launch is a part of the company’s Starlink project, which is expected to build a broadband internet business by deploying hundreds of satellites in a year.

According to its official site, Starlink will be a constellation made up of thousands of mass-produced small satellites that will work with ground transceivers. The latest launch is fourth in the series of Starlink satellites launches.

According to astronomers, the recently launched satellites are posing an obstruction to sky watchers as these are producing an unprecedented source of light pollution.

Astronomer Daniel Caton told Forbes that the Starlink satellites posed a great challenge as they are 99 per cent brighter than other satellites and jeopardize the view from the earth.

SpaceX will launch another 1,500 satellites this year, and the number of Starlink satellites will touch 12,000.

However, SpaceX is not the only one. Apart from Musk's company, Amazon, OneWeb and others are also planning to send similar dense mega-constellations in the near future.

