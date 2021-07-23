Elon Musk's Left Eyebrow 'Responding' to Questions is the Funniest Video on Internet

Teslaman and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is one animated character. Be it his online presence or antics offline, Musk knows how to hold your attention. When he’s on the Blue Bird app aka Twitter, we witness what the Internet calls the “Musk effect." It is his undying interest in the Dogecoin and the cryptocurrency world that the stonks rise and fall with just one tweet sent out by him on a regular basis. In fact, while companies across the globe gasped during the pandemic, Musk’s presence and portfolio only grew stronger, and when he was named the richest person on the planet in early 2021, he had added more than $150 billion to his wealth in just one year. The recent years have seen a record-breaking growth in SpaceX and Tesla which has cemented Musk as the undisputed disruptor of the world.

Musk’s appearances on camera, where he exhibits a rather toned-down approach, have only added numbers to his fan base. Remember the 2016 interview where he nearly broke down when he spoke of his heroes who dismissed his commercial flight dreams?

But we are here for the giggles, right?

A fan account of Musk has excruciatingly put together the range of expressions that the Tesla CEO displays during interviews (and elsewhere)- one that shows Musk’s left eyebrow having a mind of its own. Perhaps the questions were unexpectedly weird even by his standards? Only Musk could answer that.

Of course, the omnipresent Musk noticed it and had a good laugh.

Meanwhile, Musk recently took to Twitter to proclaim that population collapse is a bigger problem than people realize and that’s just for Earth. What prompted Musk to make such a bold declaration? The billionaire was responding to a tweet by a Twitter handle titled ‘Tesla Owners of the East Bay.’

“Mars has a great need for people, seeing as population is currently zero. Humans are the custodians of other life on Earth. Let us bring life to Mars!" Musk went on to write.

The fan club handle had brought upon the factor of population collapse and tweeted how it is upon earth with fewer children being born in the world.

“Population collapse could be upon us, but we appreciate that you good sir are still making tangible efforts to stave it off," it had written. Musk, father of seven, said in his response that he is trying to set a good example.

