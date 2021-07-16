Elon Musk's 'Light Reading' Session With Son 'Lil X' is Why He's Elon Musk

Apart from rambling about dogecoin and space voyages, Tesla Boss Elon Musk is very popular to lighten Twitter often with his tweets (read: memes). on Thursday, However, Musk shared an adorable picture of his one-year-old son leaning over a magazine page that featured an article “Lockheed A-12." However, the picture has garnered attention on social media and made fans think about why the toddler was reading such magazines rather than doing baby things.

Along with the picture, Musk wrote: “Some light reading with lil X,”

Some light reading with lil X pic.twitter.com/MHj4gtyPdo— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2021

Twitterati reacted to the post and made the photo go viral with over 117K likes and around 5.1K retweets so far.

One of the users commented that his son was actually finding why “A-12” was at the end of the name.

Actually he is finding why "A-12" is at the end of his name..!?And he is at the first stage of finding : "Beginning of the A-12" little X ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FR3VvxNYEY— Urvish (@UrvishP167) July 15, 2021

Another pointed out that the baby wanted to read ‘Thomas the train’ so bad.

That baby wants to be reading Thomas the train so bad and ur making him learn about WW2 aircrafts bro— Dan, Deity of Dips (@DipDeity) July 14, 2021

On the other hand, Aerospace company Lockheed Martin, suggested some reading to the one-year-old to explore.

Great choice — here's more reading for X to explore: https://t.co/lU7hrNykMm— Lockheed Martin (@LockheedMartin) July 15, 2021

Yeah— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2021

Musk’s son X Æ A-12, who was born on May 4 last year amid the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, left many scratching their heads and wracking their brains over the right way to pronounce his name. Many even wondered what the cryptic, code-like name meant. While Canadian musician Grimes had previously explained the meaning of X Æ A-12, Musk on SNL joked that it was pronounced ‘Cat running across the keyboard’. The joke came during his monologue on the show got many laughs on the internet as well as among fans.

Later Grimes has revealed that she and Musk had changed their son’s name according to California Law where names must be written on birth certificates using the 26 alphabetical letters of the English language, however apostrophes and dashes can also be included. Following this in the birth certificate, it states that the baby’s first name is “X”, its middle name is “AE A-XII” and its last name is “Musk”, Independent Reported.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favorite song) (⚔️ metal rat)— Grimes (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Earlier this year, Claire Elise Boucher, known professionally as Grimes had shared a video of their son playing with a portable keyboard. Grimes celebrated her 33rd birthday on March 17 and the musician wrote that the kid, all of 10 months, surprised his mom with a loop on her keyboard.

The singer wrote, “It’s my Bday!!! Also lil X made a loop on my keyboard? Prob an accident but tbh he played a super fire set just now."

