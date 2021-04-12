Elon Musk's Mars Colonization Plans May Have to Wait, He's Going to the Moon 'Very Soon'

Elon Musk has set his sight on Mars… err, the moon. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss who has been obsessed with colonizing the red planet has now set his eyes on a different celestial body: The moon. But it may not be all literal, and it may be the result of the billionaire’s personal vested interest in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin. Elon Musk has an obsession with the two cryptocurrencies - The billionaire SpaceX CEO and Tesla boss every so often post something about the Internet’s favourite meme cryptocurrency that drastically shoots up the price every time he tweets about it. And it seems his obsession and enthusiasm isn’t dipping anytime soon.

Late on Saturday, Musk posted a vague tweet, “… going to moon very soon." While this seems ordinary enough, crypto enthusiasts will know it is actually part of an original phrase that bitcoin miners and cryptocurrency nerds often use when talking about the prices and value of the cryptocurrency, for example, “We’re taking Bitcoin prices to the moon!" And whether Musk may not have meant it about cryptocurrency for a rare change, but prices of Bitcoin still jumped up all the same.

Bitcoin surged above $60,000 for the first time since March, approaching record highs on Saturday, according to Business Insider. As of 9:00am eastern time on Sunday, the currency was at $59.604.06 on the Bitstamp exchange. The cryptocurrency is up over 700% from a year ago when a single bitcoin was below $7000. This year, bitcoin is up over 100% after a February rally brought the cryptocurrency over $50,000 for the first time.

Could Musk’s tweet be the reason?

… going to moon very soon— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2021

Probably. This isn’t the first time Musk has done this. This isn’t even the second. (At this point we’re losing count.)

On April 1, Musk shared a tweet that read, “SpaceX is going to put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon.” While the cryptocurrency is invisible, and not a real-life object you can physically touch, the ‘literal’ bit may be debatable. What Musk could imply would be either putting a representation of what Dogecoin is on the moon, in the form of a statue, or art installation, or a visual representation of the cryptocurrency with the Shiba Inu’s face. It could alternatively mean, he would somehow set up a computer or platform to trade the cryptocurrency out of, on the mooon. Musk’s tweet didn’t clarify.

Musk in February had posted a Twitter poll, asking his 45.8 million followers to choose “the future currency of Earth.” He gave two options: “Dogecoin to the Moooonn” or “All other crypto combined.”

The poll resulted in 71.3% of the 2.4 million voters saying that “Dogecoin to the Moooonn” would be the future of currency. Looks like Musk plans on actually ensuring it.

