Elon Musk's Mars Mission is the Most Ambitious One in the Red Planet Space Race

SpaceX founder Elon Musk’s mission to send a human by 2026 to the Red Planet is being considered as most ambitious among all missions to reach Mars. Many countries including UAE, China and the US are on their quest to send a human on the red planet. US’s NASA aims to send astronauts to Mars at some point in 2030-s: UAE is promoting a 100-year plan to create a colony there and China announced that its long-term goal is to send humans on Mars. These missions come after several unmanned operations over the decades have confirmed the presence of water ice on Mars and hence fuelling expectations that a human landing is possible there.

In an interview with Peter Diamandis, founder and chairman of the X Prize Foundation, Elon Musk in April 2021 claimed that “a bunch of people probably will die in the beginning" of the Mars mission. He said this while talking about the first crewed mission to Mars which according to him could take place in 2026. Scientists and researchers have expressed their concerns over Mars missions. They warned of numerous challenges including cosmic radiation, dust storms and lack of oxygen and water.

Among various challenges, the first is of the distance between Mars and Earth. Because of their elliptical orbits, both the planets are separated by a varying distance of 35 million miles and 249 million miles. Due to this, there is only a small window available when the two are ideally aligned for space travel. This situation makes logistics much trickier, Bloomberg said in its report.

Another challenge is to bring the spacecraft back from Mars as no solution has been figured out how to do this yet.

Scientists also warn about solar flares which are considered the most powerful type of explosion in the solar system. One flare is equivalent of 100 million hydrogen bombs. Mars has a thinner atmosphere and hence it lacks the global magnetic shield which protects humans from solar and cosmic radiation.

The researchers also believe that Mars does not have enough water and hence human’s landing is impossible for humans.

Acknowledging the risks of Mars Missions, Musk reportedly said, “it’s tough sledding over there."

