Elon Musk's Neuralink Brain Chip Could Allow People to Hear Sounds Impossible to Humans

Tesla and SpaceX founder, Elon Musk has claimed that his new pet project Neuralink chip will allow users to hear sounds that previously were impossible to human ears.

Musk founded Neuralink in 2016 but has only held one major public presentation. However, more details about Neuralink will be presented at an event on August 28, reports independent.co.uk.

The main aim of the project is to provide a direct connection between a brain and a computer to overcome the power of artificial intelligence (AI), using a "sewing machine-like" device to stitch threads to an implanted brain chip.

Earlier, Musk responded to a query and said that Neuralink’s technology would allow people to “listen to music directly from the chips.”

Musk confirmed this on July 19 while responding to a query on Twitter from a computer scientist.

More information on the "sewing machine-like" device developed in 2019 which could connect brains to the computers, will be released next month. However, Musk has been giving sneak-peeks into this innovation from his Twitter handle.

Earlier, Musk had said the technology could help cure mental problems like depression and addiction and Parkinson’s. However, Musk said, the aim of the Neuralink is to allow humans to compete with artificial intelligence.

To insert the device in the brain will require removing part of the skull and the device with its electrode threads will be fitted in the brain, according to reports.

The technology has carried out trials on animals, while human trials were scheduled to be held this year. The details are yet to be made public.

(With IANS inputs)