For those who have been following Elon Musk on Twitter, they know what sort of entertainment it can provide. The billionaire is known for his controversial tweets and statements and is in the headline almost every now and then for the same. This time, few people shared screenshots from a conversation on Musk’s latest tweet. This comes in as he has announced that for verification, every person will have to pay $8 monthly. “To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8,” Musk wrote in his latest tweet and the comment section has some hilarious responses.

Twitter user Samuel Otigba shared screenshots as he wrote, “Elon Musk’s Twitter remains undefeated.” A TV personality made a counter to Musk’s tweet and it has now gone viral. “Say less … don’t have to tell me twice & no public figure is going to pay to be recognized as such we earned that right! If you wanna give badges to everyone make the regular badges a different color and ppl of notoriety and influence blue! Twitter bills will still be payed!” commented a Twitter user. To this, one person responded, “I’m from India. We’re 18% of world population. We don’t know who you are. Maybe China knows. Over to Chinese Twitter.” Have a look:

Twitter at its best 😝(4) pic.twitter.com/agk2m7cCJt — Kakul Misra (@KakulMisra) November 2, 2022

Elon Musk’s Twitter remains undefeated. 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/K5ldpOFMs7 — Samuel Otigba (@SamuelOtigba) November 2, 2022

Meanwhile, just ahead of the formal closing of the $44 billion Twitter deal, Musk entered the Twitter office in San Francisco and a video of the same went viral on social media. In the video, Musk is seen carrying the sink and saying as he says that he was trying to sink in. “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” read the video’s caption. He can be seen happily entering the office, with full zeal.

Musk first offered to buy Twitter earlier in March. However, he later opted out of the deal in July. After the social media giant sued the 51-year-old billionaire, he offered to buy back the company at the same price. The court ordered Musk to close the deal by October 27.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here